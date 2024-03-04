The evolution of E-A-T: How businesses should adapt for online growth

BY Summit Ghimire3 minute read

For many people, the idea of building an online brand evokes images of influencers, sponsorships, and TikTok trends. But focusing on your online image is not just for social media experts. These days, your online presence has a direct influence on the growth of your business. Just like word-of-mouth recommendations or a strong local reputation will convert curious potential clients to loyal customers, building expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness—collectively known as E-A-T—online will directly convert to increased revenue. Though building E-A-T (also known as E-E-A-T) feels more mysterious than simple customer service techniques such as an experienced team or welcoming front desk staff, it’s actually based on simple, people-focused principles. The exact strategy you need can and should vary based on your business, but understanding E-A-T clearly will generate some obvious next steps to grow your business.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

WHAT IS E-A-T/E-E-A-T? E-A-T/E-E-A-T is a Google Search Quality Rater Guideline. The extra E was added in 2022 and stands for “experience.” Quality raters use these standards to teach Google’s algorithm. If your website is an accurate representation of the best aspects of your company, you may already be meeting these guidelines, but here are some ways to step up your content even further. STRATEGY 1: MAKE IT PERSONAL

We tend to think of Google search rankings as very specific and technical, and that side of your online presence should certainly not be neglected. But it’s a mistake to think of E-A-T as a one-size-fits-all formula. E-A-T is all about content, based specifically on the strengths and character of your business. The people working on content for your company should have a clear understanding of your company’s competitive advantage and how to convey that to your target audience. STRATEGY 2: MAKE IT SPECIFIC

Don’t change your business’s brand or character to match someone else’s strategies for implementing E-A-T; make it work for you. High-quality E-A-T content will help you represent who you are as a business and convert website visitors to clients. The application of each letter will be different for every business. Here are a few ways to make each letter display your business’s strengths. Expertise/Experience For many companies, expertise and experience go hand in hand. Depending on the type of company you are, there are a variety of ways to demonstrate experience and expertise.

advertisement

At Outpace SEO, we display case studies on our website to provide real-world examples of what we can do for our clients. Service providers such as construction companies could provide before and after pictures or videos of their work. Testimonials and reviews, if positive and genuine, can also help build your credentials, while also adding to authoritativeness and generating trust. Consider your company’s strengths and find a way to showcase them online. Authoritativeness Creating high-quality content requires a balance of accessibility and authoritativeness. Whoever’s writing your content or referencing your work needs to be a trustworthy authority as well—their credibility helps bolster yours. Your content should also be valuable enough that other people link back to it as an example of authoritative commentary. This will organically boost your own place as a leader in your field.

Trust Trustworthiness is described by the Search Quality Rater Guidelines as the most important of the E-A-T characteristics. Google directs its raters to look for a strong “About Us” section, verifiable content, and independent reviews. This is a perfect example of how these letters apply differently for every brand, but are actually a handbook for creating quality content. You may need to focus on developing your “About Us” section. Any content on your website—whether statistics, pictures, or videos—needs to back up the claims you make about your expertise and experience. If you have reviews on your site, it’s important to make sure that they are genuine in authorship and tone. STRATEGY 3: DON’T NEGLECT CONTENT QUALITY

Many websites forget how important the quality of their content is in meeting E-A-T standards. Your unique product or years of experience can be undermined by poorly written or produced content. To develop content that is accurate, easy to read, and aimed at your demographic, you may need to hire strong communicators or develop clear standards for content creation and editing. Think of your content as a frontline representative of your company’s character. E-E-A-T AND SEO