BY Camille Preston3 minute read

The 4:55 AM email was titled “Post July Thoughts – Would value your feedback?” A dear, jet-lagged, newly single, brilliant girlfriend was trying to understand what was next once her government appointment concluded. She outlined three specific, yet very different, potential professional trajectories. She could extend her time in government, return to academia, or take time off to reflect and lay the groundwork for obtaining board positions.

I responded: “This is beautiful, thoughtful, and inspiring. What would be a fourth option? What could you ‘do’ that might make it easier to not know what is coming next?” Uncertainty, the very notion of not knowing, can be an uncomfortable space to navigate. Most of us are wired to want predictability and consistency. Uncertainty can breed tension within us, often sending us scrambling for the safety of the familiar. But what if we could find the courage to sit in that discomfort instead of recoiling? What if, amid uncertainty, we discover the keys to unlocking new possibilities and opportunities, unveiling unexplored layers of consciousness? THE UNCOMFORTABLE COMFORT OF PREDICTABILITY

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Human nature often craves the safety of habitual patterns that drive favorable results. Yet, to serve at the highest level and fully embrace the potential of uncertainty, we must expand our bandwidth. It is within the discomfort that the seeds of transformation are planted, where the unknown can blossom into unforeseen opportunities. FINDING STILLNESS IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS In a world that glorifies busyness, being still can feel like an elusive luxury. It’s easier to drown out the uncertainty with constant activity than to confront it head-on. Take a moment to notice your patterns. Do you resort to distractions like overeating, drinking, shopping, or endlessly surfing the internet? Alternatively, do you compulsively lean into action as a way to quell the discomfort?

Consider breaking down the complexity. Start with the parts that contribute to your unrest. Personally, I’ve found solace and mental stillness through physical activity, specifically running in the serene embrace of the woods. It’s in the rhythmic pounding of my feet on the trail that the noise of the world fades, allowing me to confront the discomfort and find tranquility. AWAKENING TO AWARENESS WITH RAW CANDOR The path to self-discovery demands raw, unfiltered candor. Be honest with yourself. See the situation as it truly is, not worse than it is. Recognize your patterns—do you tend to magnify or minimize, nitpick or gloss over? Are distractions your refuge when faced with uncertainty, or do you impulsively plunge into action to induce change?

advertisement

Awakening to awareness is a journey in understanding the intricacies of our responses. It’s a process of shedding light on our tendencies and acknowledging them without judgment. Awareness is the bridge that connects us to the depths of our being. COMPASSION: THE GATEWAY TO TRANSFORMATION All compassion begins with self-compassion. We open ourselves to new possibilities as we unravel our patterns and gently embrace them. Our learned patterns have served a purpose, whether to protect, cope, or thrive. Be curious—examine the parts of these patterns that have worked and are still working. The key is to be gentle with yourself; kindness to oneself is the gateway to extending kindness to others.