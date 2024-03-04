BY Patrick Sisson4 minute read

The rumbling sounds of heavy equipment at the forthcoming Wilshire/LaBrea underground rail station in Los Angeles have been slightly quieter over the last three months. An experiment in electrified construction equipment did more than dig up dirt. It foreshadowed future urban job sites that may be able to eliminate much of the noise, vibrations, and emissions that big development typically entails.

The test, overseen by Skanska, found ample evidence that despite charging challenges for these massive machines, they met the demands of real-world work. The 90-day trial of a Volvo EC230 excavator found that not only did the big digger operate without a hitch, doing full 8- to 10-hour days, but it eliminated the rumbling of a diesel engine. It even resulted in slight cost and emissions improvements. [Photo: Skanska] “Aside from rocks hitting the inside of a dump truck, which nobody’s figured out how to silence yet, an awesome byproduct of this is that it’s quiet,” said Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil. Typically, workers can feel the vibrations of an excavator’s diesel engine 100 feet away. With the EC230, that was eliminated. Most sustainability efforts in construction have dealt with material selection and embodied carbon, which represent approximately 90% of the industry’s carbon footprint, according to Ford. This includes pushes to promote more sustainable mass timber buildings or lower-carbon cement. But reducing and eventually eliminating the emissions generated during the construction process also moves the needle. More and more equipment makers, including Volvo, Caterpillar, and Komatsu, have been introducing electric models, though annual sales are still in the low thousands in an industry that sells more than a million vehicles a year.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Skanska] Skanska sees the trial, one of many electrified equipment tests being carried out globally, as part of its larger sustainability strategy. The firm aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions throughout its value chain by 2045. It also may be getting ahead of global trends. According to Stefan Schneider, managing director at Zurich-based SUNCAR HK AG, a firm focused on construction-equipment electrification, more and more municipalities are looking at regulations and initiatives that mandate electrified heavy equipment. For one, it’s a quality of life issue, leading to less rumbling and loud noises in crowded urban areas. It also runs parallel to other city sustainability policies, especially successful low-emissions zones in city centers like London, and initiatives in Nordic metros like Helsinki, Copenhagen, and Oslo. The latter seeks to eliminate direct emissions from construction sites in the city by 2030. Swapping out gas engines for batteries across an entire job site is still a work in progress. Ford says the so-called mice—or small vehicles, air compressors, and tools—can be electrified and utilize portable, swappable batteries. But it’s what he calls the elephants—the big trucks, loaders, and vehicles that aren’t operating in a fixed location like a mine—that present a challenge. The batteries for these 30-metric ton machines are heavy and massive, and it’s still not economically feasible or sustainable to charge them at many remote and rural job sites; that’s a whole different level of range anxiety.

That’s one reason Skanska’s trial took place in downtown Los Angeles. The electric excavator could simply plug into the LA power grid, drawing 480 volts of power that the utility had already set up for the tunnel boring machine. Ford sees this kind of set-up—plugging into urban grids instead of relying solely on batteries—as a stepping stone to more adoption. Of course, to truly make a difference, it would require municipal power sources to be fully sustainable, which isn’t a reality right now in the U.S. EVs and electrified construction gear face similar challenges in terms of wider adoption. The Volvo excavator, and most other electrified heavy equipment, use the same lithium-ion batteries as cars, so they have similar material challenges. Currently, heavy equipment batteries cost three to four times more, owing to the need for more power and more capacity, said Schneider. That’s why the EC230 excavator costs about three times more upfront compared to the gas-powered option, meaning it will take much longer to realize cost savings from fuel and less maintenance. But once the price for equipment, operation, and maintenance is more competitive with traditional gear, electrified construction vehicles will quickly get adopted, he predicts. Because while the personal EV market has always benefited from trendsetters who want to show off high-end autos, construction gear is all about cost, full stop. Schneider forecasts slow, steady gains over the next decade, though the massive expansion of EVs might concentrate resources and factory output on consumers.