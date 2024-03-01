Who is Blackcat, the hacker group that has disrupted UnitedHealth and pharmacies everywhere?

For the past week-and-a-half, UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare business has been undergoing a cyberattack , which has impacted the ability of some pharmacies to fill prescriptions in a timely manner. Now the company is finally addressing who the enemy is.

The Blackcat ransomware group—which also goes by ALPHV or Noberus—has been identified as the party responsible for the hack, Change Healthcare confirmed Thursday.

“Our experts are working to address the matter and we are working closely with law enforcement and leading third-party consultants, Mandiant and Palo Alto Network, on this attack,” the company said in a statement. “We are actively working to understand the impact to members, patients, and customers.”

Change Healthcare provides prescription-processing services for pharmacies—and with the system down, some pharmacies have been unable to process prescriptions to insurance companies, which allows them to receive payments. The company now says it has “multiple workarounds to ensure people have access to the medications and the care they need.”