The ultimate guide to getting a job in AI

Investors are pouring money into the Artificial Intelligence industry. And now, the AI sector is offering some of the most exorbitant salaries in tech .

AI-related startups raised close to $50 billion last year, according to Crunchbase data, with certain companies, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, raising billions all on their own. A 2023 survey by Biz Report determined that AI-related jobs can offer job-seekers 77% higher salaries on average than other occupations, with some starting salaries as high as $450,000 a year.

But how does one actually land an AI-related job in this AI boom? What do recruiters who hire for AI-focused roles even look for, given that this space is relatively new?

I interviewed three recruiting leaders from OpenAI, Uber, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to pull back the curtain and help you get hired. Here’s what they had to say.