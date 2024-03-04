Worried about microplastics in your water? You can get rid of them with common kitchen items

BY Jessica Hullinger2 minute read

The world’s growing microplastics problem can feel overwhelming. As their name would suggest, these specks of plastic are tiny, with some measuring as small as one-thousandth of a millimeter in diameter. Their microscopic size makes them sneaky, allowing them to weasel their way into everything from fish to fruits to table salt, and even drinking water.

Inevitably, they’re also inside the human body. In 2022, researchers detected microplastics in human blood for the first time. Earlier this month, scientists said they’d tested tissue from 62 human placentas and found microplastics in every single one. We don’t yet know what microplastics mean for human health, but as one ecotoxicology expert told National Geographic last year: “We should be concerned. Plastics should not be in your blood.” New research published in the journal, Environmental Science & Technology Letters, offers some potentially good news in the fight against these insidious petrochemical particles. It suggests that boiling and filtering tap water can remove many of the microplastics, making the water cleaner and safer to drink. For the study, Zhanjun Li, a professor at Guangzhou Medical University, and Eddy Y. Zeng, a professor at Jinan University, gathered samples of tap water from Guangzhou, China, a city northwest of Hong Kong, and “spiked” it with different levels of microplastics including those derived from polystyrene (which is like styrofoam), polyethylene (the most commonly produced plastic for consumer use), and polypropylene (the second most-used plastic).

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement