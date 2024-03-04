The Paris Olympic posters are like a giant game of ‘Where’s Waldo’

Today, the design team for the Paris 2024 Olympics revealed the Games’s official Olympic and Paralympic posters, and they take inspiration from an unexpected source: the picture book Where’s Waldo.

In past years, Olympic posters have generally embraced simplicity, featuring one main symbol and the dates of the event. At Rio’s 2016 games, for example, the poster consisted of a simple white background, minimal text, and that year’s tricolor logo. But in 2024, the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction. According to Joachim Roncin, head of design for this year’s Olympics, his team wanted to capture the event’s unique “richness and ambition” with the posters. So, they brought French designer and illustrator Ugo Gattoni on board.

[Photo: Olympics]

“[Gattoni’s] work is very rich, very colorful; a lot of stories, plenty of symbols,” Roncin said in a press briefing. “You have an overall main story, and then you have a lot of details and small stories inside it. This is what I wanted to do—like when you see some drawings like Where’s Waldo—those kinds of drawings where you can see a lot of action everywhere.”

Gattoni, who is renowned for his work’s detailed world-building, spent around 2,000 hours creating an impressive 13-by-16 foot drawing to be printed on the posters. The right half of the drawing is the Paralympic poster, and the left half is the Olympic poster, meaning that they come together to form one large image. It’s the first time that the two have been designed as a diptych. No digital tools or AI technology were used in the drawing process; a fact that Roncin said showcases the “savoir faire à la française,” or French know-how.