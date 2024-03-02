This beauty company’s latest goat’s milk product is entirely plant-based

BY Talib Visram2 minute read

Not long after a couple moved into their upstate New York farm in 2008, they took in a struggling neighbor—and his herd of 80 dairy goats. They soon launched a beauty company, Beekman 1802, whose first product was a soap made from goat’s milk.

The company has since “doubled down” on goat’s milk, says physician Brent Ridge, one of the founders, noting the product line includes goat’s milk exfoliating cleansers, lip balms, and face masks. “Goat milk really is essential to almost everything that we do,” he says. Now Beekman is launching its first goat’s milk products that aren’t really goat’s milk at all. The milk has been reverse-engineered to produce vegan versions that mimic the same components, but which are sourced from plants. They’re targeted specifically to Gen Z, where there’s demand for more sustainable products. While not widespread, a few cosmetics brands use goat’s milk for its unique properties. Its lactic acid, natural peptides, and fatty acids are soothing and anti-inflammatory, and they help keep the skin’s microbiome—the makeup and diversity of healthy bacteria—balanced.

[Photo: Beekman 1802] Milk in general has these properties, says Leslie Baumann, a dermatologist and researcher who founded the Cosmetic Dermatology Center at the University of Miami. She says it’s common for patients with rashes to take “milk soaks” using washcloths soaked in regular cow’s milk. “We know that that’s soothing,” she says, pointing particularly to the lactic acid. Baumann notes that since goat’s milk is higher in lactic acid than cow’s milk, it may be especially good for slightly dry, sensitive skin types. (She hasn’t tested any of Beekman’s products, so she can’t speak specifically to their efficacy.) Ridge and his partner, Josh Kilmer-Purcell, wanted more specific details on the functions of each element of goat’s milk. Last year, they commissioned a study from cosmetic biotech firm Sederma to systematically break down each component and how it worked.

Beekman and Sederma used that information to reverse engineer the milk. Essentially, they found plant-based alternatives to mimic the individual components of goat’s milk—which Ridge says is similar to how plant-based meat companies utilize specific parts of plants in exact ratios to mimic animal meat. [Photo: Beekman 1802] The three new products—a gel cleanser, a toner, and a moisturizer—are all plant-based. The fatty acids are from coconuts, amino acids from oats, proteins from peas, and lactic acid from sugar cane, all amplified via a fermentation process. “We could not have done that without first identifying every single element that was in the goat milk,” Ridge says. They say the vegan version is largely similar in its biology—with an exception. To serve Gen Z consumers, they intentionally dialed down the abundant fatty acids. While those are beneficial for dry skin, they can be too heavy for oily skin (which is prevalent among younger people) and can clog pores.