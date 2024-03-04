This Arizona neighborhood doesn’t let you own a car. Here’s what it’s like to live there

When John-Robert Rodriguez moved into a new apartment in a Phoenix suburb, he had to sign a contract saying that he wouldn’t own a car.

The development, called Culdesac, bills itself as the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the U.S. Rodriguez, like the other 150-plus residents who have moved in since the first units were completed last year, was happy not to drive.

“I was motivated to look for options where I didn’t have to have a car,” he says. He grew up in suburban South Florida and later lived in suburban Texas, where going anywhere usually meant a half-hour drive. Now he can walk downstairs to an on-site grocery store or a neighboring light rail stop that leads to downtown Phoenix, his teaching job, or the airport.

When tenants at Culdesac need a car for an occasional errand, they can rent an on-site EV for $5 an hour; they also get discounts on Lyft and Waymo and a free all-access light rail pass. A new separated bike lane will soon connect the development to a nearby outdoor mall and a larger bike network; the first 200 residents get a free e-bike when they sign a lease and discounts at the local bike shop.