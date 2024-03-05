A robot named Yomi put a new tooth in my head. It was great

BY Mark Sullivan9 minute read

The novocaine made the lower part of my face feel like a sack of wet cement. A faint tinny sound of muzak leaked into the room from somewhere above. A blue surgical drape rested over my face; the small white spot from the dentist’s headlamp danced over it then finally zeroed in on my mouth. I heard Dr. Mohamed Ali exchange some numbers—they sounded like fine coordinates—with an assistant bent over a laptop nearby. Then I heard the robot draw near and knew it was almost ready to begin its careful journey through my gum and down into my jawbone. Dr. Ali uttered a single word—“Guided”—and the drilling began.

Dr. Mohamed Ali was the first dentist in San Francisco to begin replacing missing teeth with the help of a robot called Yomi. The titanium implant he and Yomi installed in my jaw would eventually anchor a new (man-made) tooth to replace the one I’d lost after a failed root canal two years ago. Yomi’s purpose is to make implantation surgery a more exacting, and predictable, process for dentists. The system’s software develops a detailed spatial understanding of the patient’s mouth, then the robotic arm “guides” the dentist to the exact place, and angle, to drill. The 15-year-old healthtech company Neocis spent years building and refining Yomi, and then years more putting it through clinical trials to prove its safety and effectiveness. Dr. Mohamed Ali, the first dentist in San Francisco to get a Yomi, and Neocis Northern California robot integration specialist Alyssa Viscio. [Photo: Mark Sullivan] According to Dr. Ali, the robot makes the procedure easier on patients, many of whom have never heard of Yomi or robot-assisted surgery in general. “They come because they have broken teeth and they want a solution,” he says. “But then when they know that the surgery is going to be very minimally invasive and the recovery is going to be fast . . . they feel much more comfortable and confident.” How it works Dr. Ali’s practice occupies the 19th floor of an old and ornate high-rise near Union Square in San Francisco. At first glance it looks like a normal dentist’s office. But soon you notice that there are a lot of computer screens around (mainly for showing dental imagery), and you get the sense that the practice is tech-forward. That impression is confirmed when you walk into the treatment rooms and see the robot. Yomi is basically a white medical cart with a large monitor extending from its top. Its only humanoid feature is its arm, which extends from a silver ball (the shoulder), bends at another silver ball (the elbow), and bends freely at another joint (the wrist) at the drill mechanism.

The Yomi system is a tight integration of 3D imaging software and the robotic arm. The implant procedure begins with a CT scan of the patient’s skull, including the mouth and jawbone. The CT scan is sent to Yomi, which then displays a very detailed 3D image. Using that image, the dentist and Yomi make a visual plan for the exact location, depth, and angle of the implant. Yomi’s monitor displays the axis of the drilling angle for the implant. [Photo: Mark Sullivan] Now Yomi had a spatial map of my mouth, but its software needed to sync up that image with the structure of my real-world mouth in order to navigate during the procedure. That is, it needed to understand exactly where the end of the arm was in relation to my jaw, even if my head moved slightly. To orient itself to that space, the robot’s software relies on another small piece of hardware called the “link,” which attaches to the lower teeth on the side opposite the implant site. Based on the position of the “link,” the Yomi software can sync up the 3D image to both the patient’s real-world mouth and to the location of the drill piece. With all parts of the system seeing the same thing, they can work together toward completing the plan—even if the patient’s head moves slightly. The exactitude of this plan was particularly important for me, because the jaw bone that once held my missing tooth (No. 14) had atrophied somewhat. It was barely thick enough to accommodate the implant, and because No. 14 was located near my back molars, Dr. Ali would be drilling into the jawbone just below the floor of my sinus cavity. The implant needed to go up into my jawbone far enough to anchor, but not so far that it disturbed the sinus cavity.

