The Willy Wonka experience’s generative AI debacle is just the start of our nightmarish new advertising reality

It’s the story that has captured the internet’s attention, giving birth to millions of memes: the disastrous “Willy Wonka experience ” that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, last month and left children in tears.

The exhibit went viral after photos and testimony emerged suggesting a huge gulf between how the experience was marketed (with glitzy, larger-than-life imagery) and the reality (an empty warehouse, offering as snacks just a handful of jelly beans and a half-cup of lemonade).

But as much as the Willy Wonka experience seems like a particularly egregious stunt, the truth is it’s likely to become the norm going forward as generative AI is used more often in promotional materials.

“Tempting as it may be to use generative AI to quickly, and cheaply, generate marketing materials, the risk of misleading consumers is high, given that the resulting materials are the relevant AI model’s interpretation of prompts describing the product or experience, rather than images of the actual product or experience itself,” says Stuart Smith, a corporate and commercial lawyer at London law firm Simkins.