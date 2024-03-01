The Willy Wonka experience’s generative AI debacle is just the start of our nightmarish new advertising reality

It’s the story that has captured the internet’s attention, giving birth to millions of memes: the disastrous “Willy Wonka experience” that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, last month and left children in tears.
The exhibit went viral after photos and testimony emerged suggesting a huge gulf between how the experience was marketed (with glitzy, larger-than-life imagery) and the reality (an empty warehouse, offering as snacks just a handful of jelly beans and a half-cup of lemonade).
But as much as the Willy Wonka experience seems like a particularly egregious stunt, the truth is it’s likely to become the norm going forward as generative AI is used more often in promotional materials.
“Tempting as it may be to use generative AI to quickly, and cheaply, generate marketing materials, the risk of misleading consumers is high, given that the resulting materials are the relevant AI model’s interpretation of prompts describing the product or experience, rather than images of the actual product or experience itself,” says Stuart Smith, a corporate and commercial lawyer at London law firm Simkins.
But, Smith adds, U.K. regulations mandate that advertising must not materially mislead consumers. “The Willy Wonka Experience debacle only emphasizes the importance of that principle,” he says. Indeed, says Ryan Gracey, partner and digital and technology expert at law firm Gordons, the U.K.’s independent advertising regulator, the ASA, maintains authority even over ads created with AI. “If an ad misleads consumers on the product or services offered, the ASA retains its standard enforcement powers,” he says.
The same goes for the U.S., where the Lanham Act and Section 5 of the the Federal Trade Commission Act can both be used to challenge any visual representation deemed deceptive.
The debate over generative AI in advertising, and how closely it mirrors what consumers can actually encounter when they use a service or product, carries echoes of past scandals. In October 2023, McDonalds and Wendy’s defeated a lawsuit brought against both companies over misrepresenting the size of their burgers in advertising content. However, a separate class action lawsuit against Burger King on similar lines has been allowed to progress.