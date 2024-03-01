RIP News tab: ‘People don’t come to Facebook for news and political content’

Facebook users in America will soon lose access to the dedicated news tab, the company has announced. In early April, Facebook will eliminate the tab, which was a feed dedicated to news stories, in both the United States and Australia. In a blog post , Facebook said the News tab is being depreciated because “people don’t come to Facebook for news and political content.”

“As a company, we have to focus our time and resources on things people tell us they want to see more of on the platform, including short form video,” the company explained. “The number of people using Facebook News in Australia and the U.S. has dropped by over 80% last year . . . news makes up less than 3% of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, and is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people.”

The company previously eliminated the News tab in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany in 2023.

Facebook’s decision to eliminate its dedicated News tab comes after years of conflict with traditional media outlets that alleged Facebook does not pay them as much as their news content is worth. This led to some governments passing laws, such as those in Canada and Australia, that required Facebook and other tech companies to pay fees to news publishers. Facebook has also struggled in recent years to parse misinformation from legitimate news—and it often faces criticism from users on both the left and right when it tries to do so.