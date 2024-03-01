Mouthwash recall: Hydrogen peroxide products sold at Amazon and Whole Foods raise child poisoning fears

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Bottles of Nutraceutical’s Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash are being recalled due to fears that the mouthwash could poison children if consumed. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happened? Certain flavors of mouthwash made by Nutraceutical Corporation are being recalled because they lack child-resistant packaging, which is required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). Because of the amount of ethanol in the product and the lack of child-resistant packaging, it is feared that children could become poisoned if they got their hands on the mouthwash and consumed it. What mouthwash is being recalled? The mouthwash being recalled is Nutraceutical’s Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors, according to a recall notice on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The bottles are dark brown with a white cap. They have a white label on the front of the bottle that has the Heritage Store logo and says “Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash” followed by the flavor.

How many bottles are being recalled? According to the recall notice, about 102,100 bottles of the mouthwash are being recalled. Where and when was the recalled product sold? The recalled products were sold from October 2010 to December 2023 for about $10.50 a bottle. The product was sold at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Mom’s Organic Market, New Seasons Market, and Mother’s Market & Kitchen, and other stores nationwide. It was also sold online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com, and at other online retailers.

Have any children been poisoned by the recalled product? Thankfully there have been no reports of poisoning at the time of this writing. What should I do if I have the recalled mouthwash? The recall notice says that you should immediately store the recalled mouthwash out of reach and sight of children. You should then contact Nutraceutical Corporation for a refund or replacement. You will be asked to then dispose of the recalled mouthwash. You can contact the company at 800-227-6063 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or email them at info@nutracorp.com.