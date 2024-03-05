Smooth operators: No more excuses for bad telecom CX

BY Eric Carrasquilla4 minute read

Customers expect sophisticated and intuitive digital experiences, regardless of industry or company. But the telecom industry (including both internet service and subscription TV service) trails its peers in customer satisfaction rankings. The wake-up alarm is ringing: As they face an increasingly crowded, competitive market, communications service providers (CSPs) will need to re-examine and invigorate their investments in the customer experience. Especially as CSPs grow into new roles as technology providers and service-focused companies, customer retention and satisfaction are mission-critical. To be successful, CSPs will need to understand their customer base like never before, tapping into their unique view of the customer journey. They will need to blend and balance intelligent tools like AI with human empathy and transparency. These values will be put to the test with sensitive customer touchpoints like the billing cycle, where CSPs have a unique chance to add value and demonstrate commitment to the customer.

GET DIALED IN TO YOUR CUSTOMER Hang up on the one-size-fits-all strategy. To improve the customer experience, CSPs need to understand the full depth and breadth of their customer base. A personalized customer journey is table stakes at this point, as CSPs are held to a higher standard for customer experience. Customers expect sophisticated, easy, and personalized experiences across and within the channels they prefer. As CSPs evolve from network companies to platform-driven service companies, they have a unique opportunity to oversee the customer journey from a broader lens. CSP customers are likely to have several anchor points—from streaming bundles to cable to partner networks and beyond, which gives CSPs a deeper level of context for the individual customer. Unscramble that once-siloed data with real-time journey analytics, and telecom operators can tune into a newfound ability to deliver the gold standard of customer experience.

With that insight in hand, CSPs can go beyond resolving customer issues; they can meet the customer where they are and even predict the customer’s next move. Armed with this understanding of the customer’s unique position and preferences through their previously mapped journey, operators can anticipate the next touchpoint and respond far more proactively. In turn, they can arm the contact center representative with the context they need, or reach out to the customer to get ahead of issues before they arise. So, you have your customer on the line—now what do you say to keep them there? THE EMPATHY AND INTELLIGENCE BUNDLE—NO LONGER SOLD SEPARATELY

I’ll say it: AI is not the answer to everything. To meet heightened customer expectations, CSPs must lead with customer-centricity and thoughtfully layer in emerging technology like AI to scale the human touch. Never take the white gloves off. CSPs should lean on AI to understand the customer on a deeper level and to elevate the employee experience in turn. In doing so, empathy cannot be left behind. Human and AI should blend to meet the customer where they are with contextual, clear, and empathic support. CSPs that approach journeys with intelligent, empathetic automation will reduce risk, accelerate time to value, and deliver seamless experiences that support retention. To effectively blend intelligence and empathy, CSPs can offer newfound transparency in customer choice—whether offering customers breakdowns of service usage, truly customized deals, or proactive check-ins before a bill increase. In streaming, we’ll start to see homepage and “rebundled” offerings even more customized to the consumers, down to an analysis of the mood they’re in when they switch on the TV.

But personalization can go too far. Customer data is, after all, personal, and consumer trust is precious. The use of customer data should be sensitive, tactful, and transparent—use personalization to bring the customer value, not to creep them out. What do empathy and intelligence look like in practice then? For one, it’s time to take a closer look at your billing experience. DON’T PHONE IT IN: RING IN LOYALTY WITH A PROACTIVE BILLING EXPERIENCE

Mysterious, unexplained charges in a customer’s bill have never led to a happy customer. One in four consumers annually experiences bill shock, which leads to confusion, a poor customer experience, and an influx of billing-related inquiries directed to call centers, which can cost millions of dollars to process. Billing changes happen frequently in telecom, prompted by the end of a promotional rate period, service add-ons, or one-off content purchases/rentals. Though CSPs may gain a nominal amount of revenue from customers on autopay who don’t notice a change, CSPs put themselves at a high risk of customer churn when they put the onus on the customer to notice and act on changes to their bill. Instead, CSPs should approach the billing experience as an opportunity to proactively demonstrate transparency, trustworthiness, and sophistication. CSPs know when a bill amount is going to change. Communicate and break down any new or different costs for the customer before they receive the new bill, and offer choices in how they can solve any discrepancies. Share data to help the customer understand how they are using their subscription, suggest ways for them to get more out of what they pay for, and use the touchpoint to upsell in a way that adds value to the customer by reminding them of services or content they’ve enjoyed in the past. In turn, this will help redirect costly contact center calls and inspire customer loyalty as they regain control over their billing experience. And with AI-powered tools, these processes can be layered in without creating a heavy lift for the contact center.