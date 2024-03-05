Healthcare CEOs, do you know your infection preventionist, and do you engage with them regularly? If not, you’re missing out on opportunities to improve patient safety, protect your organization’s reputation, and achieve better financial outcomes.

Infection preventionists, known as IPs, are healthcare professionals with specialized training and certification in infection prevention and control. They come from a myriad of healthcare backgrounds and work in hospitals, ambulatory settings, home health, nursing homes, and even in non-healthcare settings like schools and cruise ships.

Every year in the U.S. alone, approximately 500,000 hospitalized patients get a healthcare-associated infection (HAI) while being treated for something else. In nursing homes, the statistics are even more grim—between 1.6 and 3.8 million HAIs annually. In addition to HAIs, other diseases and viruses frequently transmitted in healthcare facilities range from common respiratory viruses such as RSV and the flu to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19, measles, and Candida auris.