Healthcare CEOs, do you know your infection preventionist, and do you engage with them regularly? If not, you’re missing out on opportunities to improve patient safety, protect your organization’s reputation, and achieve better financial outcomes.
Infection preventionists, known as IPs, are healthcare professionals with specialized training and certification in infection prevention and control. They come from a myriad of healthcare backgrounds and work in hospitals, ambulatory settings, home health, nursing homes, and even in non-healthcare settings like schools and cruise ships.
Every year in the U.S. alone, approximately 500,000 hospitalized patients get a healthcare-associated infection (HAI) while being treated for something else. In nursing homes, the statistics are even more grim—between 1.6 and 3.8 million HAIs annually. In addition to HAIs, other diseases and viruses frequently transmitted in healthcare facilities range from common respiratory viruses such as RSV and the flu to emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as COVID-19, measles, and Candida auris.
As CEO, your focus, first and foremost, is keeping patients and healthcare workers safe from harm. In addition to being the “right thing” to do, it also makes financial sense. Not only does infection prevention help your institution avoid hospital-acquired condition penalties from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, but it also improves your throughput because patients with infections have longer lengths of stay.
So why keep your IP as your best friend? Several reasons:
- Improve Outcomes And Quality Of Care: Preventing patient harm and suffering is a core tenet of health care. IPs can provide sage counsel and advise on evidence-based strategies to reduce HAIs and build highly reliable systems of care.
- Protect Organizational Reputation: Outbreaks in healthcare facilities make headlines and can jeopardize your organization’s reputation as a provider of safe patient care. Harnessing the know-how of IPs to help build policies and processes, and working to ensure compliance, helps protect organizations from outbreaks and safeguard public image.
- Achieve Compliance: Infection prevention is at the heart of many federal and state regulatory requirements and accreditation bodies (e.g., The Joint Commission, DNV, and others), as well as hospital recognition programs (e.g., Leapfrog). Engage your IP to help your facility achieve accreditation and compliance goals.
- Improve Data-Driven Decision-Making: IPs excel at collecting data on infection prevention and control, and have an organization-wide perspective. Leverage your IP to help collect and interpret data. This can help executives make faster and more well-informed decisions to prevent and respond to outbreaks.
- Identify Areas Of Improvement: IPs are required to maintain extensive knowledge and awareness about many aspects of patient care and the environment in which that care is delivered. This can provide you with a unique perspective on overall operations, particularly regarding risk relationships. Leverage this perspective to identify both opportunities for improvement and novel solutions to stubborn problems.
So how can you help nurture your relationship with your IP?
- Make Time: If you haven’t met your IP or don’t know them well, schedule time to sit down with them and learn more about what they do in your organization. Set up times to meet with them regularly.
- Be The IP Champion: As CEO, what you pay attention to is what gets done. Help champion Board and cascading organizational goals on infection prevention, ensure each goal has someone accountable assigned, and build incentives to support goal achievement. Don’t forget to monitor and follow up.
- Advocate For Resources: IP teams need staffing, resources, and access to training to stay current. Help the IP team to secure the resources they need to reduce infections and improve patient safety.
- Understand Two Immutable Truths: When it comes to healthcare-associated infections, zero is a great number. Infection prevention is everyone’s responsibility, not just the IP’s alone.
- Provide Access And Leadership Development: Invite your IPs to C-suite executive meetings and Board meetings, as appropriate, to help executive leaders understand the expertise of IPs and become more informed about key issues where infection prevention may play a role. Providing your IP with access to these high-level meetings also helps IPs be more effective at what they do by increasing access and influence across the enterprise and aligning their efforts with the strategic goals of the organization.
- Use IPs As Quarterbacks During Outbreaks: When there is an infectious disease outbreak, trust your response first and foremost to your IPs. They have the knowledge, relationships, and skills to help strategize and execute a proper response.
IPs are a tremendous ally of the CEO in helping to build infection-safe facilities. If you’ve not done so already, take time to get to know your IP, start engaging them, and nurture the relationship to leverage the immense talent and expertise that they have. The results will most certainly pay dividends.
Dr. Devin Jopp is Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology (APIC).