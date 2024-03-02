This new AI tool promises to build your social media clout—by making X and LinkedIn even more spammy

It takes hard work to engage with all the people in your life. Especially now that social media has crammed an unmanageably large number of people into our lives.

A new app puts the burden of social media engagement into AI’s hands, so to speak, but using it may leave you feeling more disconnected than ever—and coming across that way too.

On Tuesday, Nilan Saha, Vancouver-based CTO of the wellness app Juna, tweeted a video demo of his latest project: Magic Reply. It’s a Chrome extension that uses artificial intelligence to instantly generate replies to posts on X/Twitter and LinkedIn. Whether the replies are indeed “humanlike,” as the landing page trumpets, is in the eye of the beholder.

I have created a monster 🤯



Engaging has never been easier. pic.twitter.com/gwuMvNKWJr — Nilan Saha (@nilansaha) February 27, 2024

Saha refers to the $10-a-month extension as a “growth tool,” the idea being that effortlessly replying to endless posts will balloon one’s following. As every bog-standard social media advice guide advises, a popular way to get others to engage with you is by first engaging with them. But many of those on X responding to the demo, which has more than 5 million views so far, seemed skeptical of whether this task can or should be outsourced to AI.