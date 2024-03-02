It takes hard work to engage with all the people in your life. Especially now that social media has crammed an unmanageably large number of people into our lives.
A new app puts the burden of social media engagement into AI’s hands, so to speak, but using it may leave you feeling more disconnected than ever—and coming across that way too.
On Tuesday, Nilan Saha, Vancouver-based CTO of the wellness app Juna, tweeted a video demo of his latest project: Magic Reply. It’s a Chrome extension that uses artificial intelligence to instantly generate replies to posts on X/Twitter and LinkedIn. Whether the replies are indeed “humanlike,” as the landing page trumpets, is in the eye of the beholder.
Saha refers to the $10-a-month extension as a “growth tool,” the idea being that effortlessly replying to endless posts will balloon one’s following. As every bog-standard social media advice guide advises, a popular way to get others to engage with you is by first engaging with them. But many of those on X responding to the demo, which has more than 5 million views so far, seemed skeptical of whether this task can or should be outsourced to AI.
I decided to give Magic Reply a test run to see for myself.
The first reply I generated was to Saha’s announcement post. “Wow, that sounds cool,” I was urged to say. “Can’t wait to see what you’ve created!” Magic Reply either did not sense the attached demo video, or had no way of assessing its contents. The suggested reply seemed not to know anything about what Saha’s creation does, despite the video’s unmistakable depiction. While this reply made me sound a little slow on the uptake, it was worded vaguely enough to probably pass muster on a quick glance.
Most of the other replies on X took a similar tact—positive, enthusiastic echoes of affirmation. In response to a post highlighting a specific aspect of the friendship between Larry David and the late Richard Lewis on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Magic Reply offered: “That dynamic between Larry and Richard is gold, always cracks me up.” Replies like these are human-passing, but add nothing to the conversation, and often miss the point. Then again, a lot of artisanally human-crafted replies from strangers often do the same.