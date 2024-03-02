How the Kroger-Albertsons merger could impact union workers, if it happens

Kroger was hoping to finally close its $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons—first announced in 2022—within the coming months. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), however, had other plans: This week, the agency filed a lawsuit to block the deal, which would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.

The lawsuit, which alleges the proposed merger is anticompetitive, raising concerns that often accompany a deal of this size: that it could increase prices for consumers and depress wages for workers or lead to job cuts. “Kroger and Albertsons are sophisticated companies, and they’ve been working on this for years,” says Edward McLaughlin, an expert on food industry management and an emeritus professor at Cornell’s School of Applied Economics and Management. “They know it’s a big deal. They knew the FTC was likely to challenge it, so they had their arguments ready.” (Several states joined the FTC lawsuit, while Washington and Colorado filed their own suits to block the merger earlier this year.)

What is more unexpected is the FTC’s particular focus on the potential labor implications of this deal, which could impact more than 700,000 workers in total. Labor experts say the FTC is making a unique antitrust argument, by alleging the merger would specifically reduce competition between unionized grocery workers, thereby limiting the union’s negotiating power. (Kroger and Albertsons were not immediately available for comment.)



Beyond giving Kroger an upper hand in contract negotiations, the merger could especially undermine the union’s leverage during strikes, according to Risa Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. “When there’s a strike against one of the companies—for example, against Kroger—that pulls business away from Kroger and takes it to Albertsons,” she says. “That puts pressure on Kroger to comply and accede to the union’s demands in bargaining. On top of that, Albertsons is pressured to avoid a strike.”

The FTC is arguing that a merger would effectively remove this kind of competition between the two workforces. (A lawsuit recently filed in Colorado alleges that the two companies already colluded with one another when workers at a Kroger subsidiary walked off the job, and that Albertsons agreed not to hire any of those workers during the strike.)