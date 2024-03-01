4 steps businesses can take to weather the 2024 election cycle

BY amanda.yello2 minute read

Election season is in full swing, and many business leaders will likely have to deal with political uncertainty. Campaign season can bring sudden policy shifts that impact a wide array of industries, and it can take a lot of skill to navigate these waters. As companies become entangled in political issues more often, the question arises of how they can protect and advance their interests. Business leaders should take note of how electoral outcomes can affect their operations. Analyzing finances, planning communication, and respecting different viewpoints are all part of this process. 1. KEEP AN EYE ON THE FINANCES WHILE POLITICS SWIRL

Potential policy changes should be evaluated for their impact on the bottom line. This includes looking at proposed economic policies, tax reforms, and regulatory changes by federal and state candidates. For example, in 2012, the banking industry was closely monitoring major proposed banking reforms. As a result, JPMorgan Chase’s leadership chose to adjust its risk management strategies when financial regulations changed, demonstrating the need to plan ahead. Not only will campaign proposals be fodder for made-for-TV rallies, but chances are also high that if those candidates are elected, they will champion those policy proposals in office. Additionally, in an election year, legislative gridlock can quickly become an overwhelming bipartisan agreement under the right circumstances and news cycle. So, it is wise to avoid being caught flat-footed. Business leaders should stay informed, flexible, and nimble to protect their businesses with detailed financial data.

2. DEVELOP A SOLID COMMUNICATION PLAN No matter what, businesses should always be prepared to communicate effectively with their stakeholders. This means not only addressing employee and boardroom concerns, but also engaging outside audiences like customers, investors, and the public. Trust is built by communicating clearly and transparently. During the 2018 midterm elections, for instance, Facebook faced public scrutiny for allegedly disseminating misinformation. The company implemented an effective, comprehensive communication strategy to counter the prevailing narrative, including orchestrating a national media blitz by its CEO to publicly address the public’s concerns.

3. LISTEN MORE AND TALK LESS Although some executives and their companies can benefit from publicly participating in politics, others prefer to stay out of it. For them, having a neutral and inclusive brand image is more important than alienating segments of their customer base or workforce. Those who stay apolitical should take this opportunity to focus on internal unity and core values. It’s crucial to foster an inclusive workplace culture where people respect each other’s opinions, regardless of party affiliation. Creating a unifying force that transcends political divides begins with leaders focusing on the company’s mission and principles.

However, those who take an apolitical stance are not immune from external pressures or crises. In an era where consumers are increasingly aware of corporate values, leaders may be asked about their views from the media and customers on a variety of issues of the day. Any potential response should be given thoughtful deliberation while keeping an eye on showcasing the company’s commitment to its values, employees, and consumers. 4. LEARN FROM OTHERS; LIFE IS AN OPEN BOOK There is no doubt about it: The upcoming election year is going to be tumultuous. Whether a business leader chooses to lean in politically or remain on the sideline, success will require preparation, agility, and strategic communication. Be prepared and don’t let past mistakes be a prologue.