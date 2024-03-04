How to use PamPam, Felt, and Proxi to make online maps

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

PamPam, Felt, and Proxi are new tools that make it easier to create, share, and publish attractive online maps. You can use them to visualize itineraries, to map out your favorite restaurants, or for data-journalism projects. Whipping up maps has gotten faster, more visual, and more fun.

PamPam: Create colorful, shareable maps

PamPam gives you a fun, free way to create maps to share with friends. It’s ideal for spinning up a quick map of recommended playgrounds or monuments you’d like to visit.

Best features

PamPam uses AI to suggest place descriptions and to identify locations even if you don’t know have an address.

The playful aesthetic makes it fun to use. You can add annotations with drawings, text, or stickers.

Live collaborative editing means you and your friends can make a map together just as you would work in Google Doc.

It’s super easy to create a new map by importing a list of places. You can paste in anything from your clipboard, or a Google My Maps link, an Airtable database, or any link that has places on it. I tested it by pasting in a link to this messy site listing NYC violin makers and instantly got this nice map. I also tested importing addresses from a Google sheet (originally made by Sergio Spagnuolo) and got a nice map of NYC media headquarters as of 2016, complete with colorful icons. If you have a Notion page or any other link with addresses on it, you can import it in seconds. Or just copy and paste a list of addresses.

Pricing: Free for up to 3 maps with 150 spots. $12-$25/monthly for embedding, more maps, and additional premium features.

Map Examples

Each of the 3 maps below took me just a few minutes to make: