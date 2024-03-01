Today’s top business headlines: Duolingo soars, UMG versus TikTok, Best Buy’s turnaround strategy

Duolingo’s stock leaps on AI use: Duolingo’s stock jumped over 20% Thursday, nearing an all time high. This came after the language learning platform announced its 2023 revenue hit $531.1 million, a 44% year-over-year increase. The company laid off 10% of its contract workers last year, and has been using AI to create some of its content. CEO Luis von Ahn told investors the company would continue to integrate AI into its products to make them “more personalized and engaging.” The company is forecasting that its revenue will reach $717.5 and $729.5 million in 2024. Full story .

Best Buy looks to reverse its slump: Best Buy shares were up 1.5% Thursday after the electronics company’s Q4 sales declined less than analysts anticipated. The retailer reported quarterly sales of $14.65 billion, down from $14.73 billion in 2022, as inflation drives shoppers to spend more on necessities and less on gadgets. Best Buy is hoping to draw in more shoppers by revamping stores, focusing on paid membership services, and personalizing its customers’ shopping experience on the app. Full story.

UMG digs in against TikTok: Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge is doubling down on his standoff with TikTok. The music label pulled more of its songs off the social media platform this week. In an earnings call Wednesday, UMG executives downplayed TikTok’s importance and argued that it only represented 1% of UMG’s revenue. While touting strong Q4 and annual earnings, UMG executives said they would focus on accelerating partnerships with other social media platforms, including YouTube, Snap, and Meta. Full story.

Paramount misses on revenue: Paramount Global’s overall Q4 revenue missed Wall Street’s expectations as the media conglomerate contends with tough streaming competition and a struggling advertising market. Although its filmed entertainment sector saw a 31% decline in revenue, its streaming platforms, such as Paramount+ and PlutoTV, were a bright spot, with a 34% revenue increase. Paramount+ added 4.1 million subscribers during the quarter. The future of the company remains uncertain after it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery is no longer pursuing a merger. Full story.