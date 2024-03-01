BY FastCo Works3 minute read

Artificial Intelligence technology has the potential to streamline operations, taking over tedious and repetitive tasks so employees are free to focus on high-value work. But taking full advantage of these possibilities requires business leaders and HR professionals to shift talent strategies and approach AI with curiosity and openness.

Fast Company and Inc. recently hosted a panel discussion to explore this topic as part of the AI Bootcamp series, in partnership with SAP, a leader in resource planning software. Three leaders in AI and human resources shared their insights on how businesses can harness the benefits of AI and equip employees with the skills they need to use AI to their advantage. Here are four takeaways from that discussion. 1. Work with AI, not against it. Workers are intrigued by AI and its potential to make their jobs more productive and efficient, but they’re also wary of how this new technology will impact their work and the future of their careers. Therefore, it’s important for organizations not only to acknowledge this uncertainty, but also to point out how humans can work with the technology, not against it. “Think of it as how humans are utilizing machines, not humans versus machines,” said Amy Dufrane, CEO of the HR Certification Institute.

It’s natural to feel apprehensive about AI, said Kevin Jones, associate professor of management at Indiana University. But since this technology is here to stay, accepting the ways it is transforming work is key to harnessing its benefits. For starters, organizations need to work to dispel employees fears and cultivate a positive environment that promotes curiosity about AI. “It is not the technology itself that we should focus on,” Jones said. “It’s human-computer interaction and how people are able to work with the technology.” 2. Offer opportunities to explore and learn. One way to address the hesitation many people feel about AI is to give them more time in their jobs to experiment with the technology. “We want to make sure that everyone gets the opportunity to participate in and play around with the generative AI tools that are out there,” Dufrane said. “So, creating that safe space and talking about it as an organization can get the company culture moving forward.”

For instance, encourage employees to draft emails with the help of AI, especially messages that include responses to routine questions. Or leaders can offer training sessions and workshops to explain how AI can be integrated into data entry, scheduling, email filtering, predictive analytics, and more. “People need to see how it works,” said Walter Sun, senior vice president and global head of AI at SAP. “Then they won’t be as scared about all this new technology doing things they don’t understand.” 3. Provide training and embrace new skills.

Workers often express fear that AI will make their jobs obsolete. Yet, acquiring the right skills helps ensure that employees and companies remain current and able to get the most out of AI. “AI technology isn’t going to replace your job,” Sun said. “The people who are going to replace your job are the people who are actually learning how to use it.” Some skills, like problem-solving and critical thinking, have always been needed—and will continue to be needed—regardless of AI. At the same time, developing certain soft skills will become increasingly important as, such as interpersonal communication, emotional intelligence, bias detection, and preserving industry knowledge and expertise. Employees will also need to gain hard skills, such as prompt engineering and data analysis that will allow them to communicate effectively with AI tools and generate beneficial outputs.

Organizations that expand employees’ skill sets will be in the best position to leverage the technology’s potential. “We need make sure to communicate that we are going to work with our teams to upskill them as we’re transforming and utilizing AI more,” Dufrane said. 4. Find ways to collaborate and innovate. As organizations increasingly adopt AI, collaboration will become more important than ever. Everyone is going to have different levels of understanding and comfort with the technology, so learning from each other is key.