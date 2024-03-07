Why we’re seeing fewer stock splits like Walmart and more stock spinoffs like GE

BY Allan Sloan5 minute read

Two weeks ago, Walmart did something that has become a lot less common in the stock market than it once was: It carried out a 3-for-1 stock split, giving shareholders two new shares for each share they owned. Although Walmart’s total market value of about $472 billion remained the same, the price of each share fell from around $175 to around $58. (As of March 6, the stock price was up to around $60 a share.) Walmart said the move was intended to help make acquiring shares more accessible for employees participating in its stock-purchase plan.

In recent years, however, public companies have increasingly been doing a different kind of division: via a once-obscure strategy called a stock spinoff. And the reason for this says a lot about how things are changing in the stock market—and the rise of activist investors and private equity firms. A spinoff is more complicated than a stock split. It happens when a company decides that it wants to split its businesses apart. For example, in the wake of lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson last year created a new company called Kenvue to own its consumer products business. Usually, shareholders get stock in a spinoff. In this case, J&J offered shareholders a chance to swap some of their J&J shares for Kenvue shares at a below-market price. That let J&J reduce its number of shares outstanding without having to shell out money to do stock buybacks. I’ve gotten interested in spinoffs for a self-centered reason: I started 2023 with 22 individual stocks in my portfolio and got 4 spinoffs (including Kenvue) during the year, followed by a fifth spinoff this January. My score: five spins, no splits.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Curious about the broader trend, I asked the Edge Group, a company that specializes in analyzing spinoffs and special situations, to send me year-by-year spinoff numbers beginning in 2000, which seemed like a logical date to start. Alessandro Negri, an Edge Group analyst, dug those up for me. Then I compared the spin numbers with stock-split numbers that I got from Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Much to my surprise, I saw that even though there were 75% fewer splits last year than in 2000, there were 20% more spinoffs. In 16 of the 24 years I looked at, splits outnumbered spins. But there are far fewer splits a year now than there used to be, while the number of spins has remained relatively constant.

One reason why there are fewer splits now than in 2000 has to do with the way retail investing has shifted. Back in 2000, broad-market index funds were relatively small factors and retail investors typically bought shares of individual companies. In the early Internet days, many if not most retail investors used brokers to buy shares. And the brokers, naturally, charged fees. As S&P’s Silverblatt recalls, back in the day, fees made it important to buy “round lots” of at least 100 shares. “You had to buy a round lot or get the crap beaten out of you on commissions,” he says. To keep 100-share lots within reach of many retail investors, lots of companies wanted to keep their stock prices in two-digit land. These days, of course, you don’t need brokers to purchase shares. And you can buy partial shares from sites such as Schwab (by using Schwab Stock Slices) and Robinhood. If you want to invest, say, $100 in Microsoft or Facebook-parent-company Meta, which as of Wednesday were trading around $400 and $500 a share, respectively, that’s no problem. Similarly, there’s no problem if you want $100 of the hottest big stock in the market—Nvidia, trading at close to $900 a share.

Two years ago, both Amazon and Google-parent-company Alphabet split their stocks 20-for-1 to avoid having four-digit share prices. But those two huge splits notwithstanding, companies appear to feel far less need to split than they used to. Spinoffs, however, have become big time, with big, old-line, well-known companies including General Electric, Kellogg and J&J, among others, doing significant spins. “Companies want to get rid of businesses that aren’t essential or aren’t doing well,” says Jim Osman, Edge Group’s founder and chief executive. “Spinoffs also make smaller, more flexible companies that can better respond to fast changes in the market.”

advertisement

A significant reason for spins, Osman says, is that these days, unlike 20 years ago, even giant companies need to worry about becoming targets of “activist” investors or private equity firms. These players like to buy big companies and split them into pieces, with the value of the parts exceeding what they paid for the whole company. Doing spinoffs helps a company avoid being bought and dismembered. In addition, gains from splitting the company into pieces go to current shareholders, not to outside firms. GE, which had been under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners, is a classic example of how to use spins to create wealth for existing shareholders rather than getting gobbled up and broken into parts.

Under current chief executive Larry Culp, who inherited a mess when he took over in 2008, GE dug itself out of financial problems by selling operations and paying down debt. It then embarked on spinoffs. When he was chief executive of Danaher, the medical equipment giant he ran from 2001-2014, Culp helped Danaher shareholders (including me) reap handsome profits by doing spinoffs. That way, Danaher, which had been a medical conglomerate, became a more-focused company. And Danaher shareholders got shares of spinoffs that had tightly focused businesses. Now, Culp is doing at GE what he did at Danaher. In January, GE distributed shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to its existing shareholders (including me), and it plans to distribute shares of its energy business, GE Vernova, on April 2.