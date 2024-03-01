6 mistakes leaders make that degrade trust

BY Tracy Brower4 minute read

It is critical for leaders to build and maintain trust. Fortunately, there are some straightforward things leaders can do to generate trust including being accessible, being responsive, and being consistent.

However, trust can be elusive. When you have trusting relationships, it may be hard to identify just what you’ve done right. On the other hand, when you are in relationships that are not trusting, things can spiral downhill quickly. Here are six inconsistencies that can cause trust to degrade, relationships to deteriorate, and leadership to fail. Inconsistency in integrity This biggest factor that erodes trust is when leaders behave inconsistently. In fact, I have found that people prefer a poor manager who is consistent over a manager who is great sometimes but otherwise keeps them guessing.

Many workers seek out predictability and tend to avoid ambiguity. In addition, we prefer people who are “legible” and easy to read. In a world which is increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous, employees value (and demand) reliable leaders they can count on. In addition, great leaders have integrity. Integrity is defined not only as being honest and honorable, but also as being unified and coherent. In a nutshell, people are more likely to see you as having integrity when you demonstrate strong character and when what you say and what you do is aligned. So, what might you be doing that unintentionally degrades trust?

Inconsistency in your emotions You degrade trust if you are inconsistent in how you show up for your team. If you’re moody or unpredictable in your interactions, you will have a negative impact on trust. Of course, leaders are human will have some days that are better than others. But if you lack self-awareness and fail to manage your emotions, you will derail trust. Instead, learn how to regulate your emotions. Don’t force people to ride your emotional roller coaster. Demonstrate respect no matter what. Keep cool when problems emerge. Deal with issues constructively and focus on the issue at hand, not the personalities of others. Be authentic. Be predictable.

Inconsistency in your availability Another surefire way to degrade trust is to be unpredictable in your schedule and your responsiveness. If people are uncertain about whether they can contact you and whether they’ll hear back from you, you will erode trust. If people wonder about whether you will respond when they need you, you will lose trust. In addition, if you don’t respond to questions from your team in a way that thoroughly answers questions, or if you fail to follow through on requests from your team, this too will degrade trust. When people ask for help, they want your leadership so they can move forward with their work. Your schedule is your own and you don’t have to be available 24/7—you need healthy boundaries. But also, be transparent about when you’re available. Reply in a timely way. And respond thoroughly to all the parts of an email, to the needs employees have for direction, and to requests for guidance.

Be accessible. Be responsive. Inconsistency in your treatment of team members Another thing that erodes trust is if people see leaders behaving inconsistently with team members. Playing favorites or treating people inequitably will have significantly negative consequences for trust. Even the people you treat wonderfully will be suspicious if they see you’re not treating everyone in a similar manner. If you provide recognition to some and never to others, if some members of the team get all the best assignments, or if some people are held accountable and others aren’t—all of these will cause trust to deteriorate.

It’s natural to click with some people and get along with them more than others. But don’t make your personal chemistry a basis for how you lead—because equity is paramount for trust. In addition, you should recognize people and hold them accountable for results—just be sure you’re doling out rewards and consequences equitably. Be fair. Inconsistency in your compassion As a leader, you’ll also lose trust if people don’t believe you care about them as people. If you fail to respect boundaries, it’s a sure route to reduced trust. Likewise, failing to demonstrate empathy, compassion, and support will lead to loss of trust.

One of the reasons it is challenging to lead effectively is because you have to work on business issues and generate results for the organization—at the same time you’re engaging people, motivating them, and caring about them beyond just what they produce for you. Put yourself in other people’s shoes and imagine what they might be thinking or feeling. Listen, offer support, and connect them with resources. Empower them to solve their own problems, but also let them know you care. All of these steps can enhance trust significantly. Be empathetic. Be compassionate.

Inconsistency in your approach to business Overall, you will negatively impact trust when you lack alignment in what you say and what you do. If you claim it’s important to be on time, but then you show up late, or if you say you respect boundaries but then call people and demand responses during non-working hours, you will erode trust. If you say you value learning, but then never clear the way for people to grow or develop, you’ll erode trust. If you tout the importance of results, but then don’t hold people accountable, you’ll reduce trust. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “Your actions speak so loudly, I can not hear what you are saying.” In order to be a great leader, make sure your actions are in alignment with your words—and that your behaviors accurately reinforce your values. Be aligned. Be consistent.