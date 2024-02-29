What’s driving the flood of layoffs in the video game industry?

Over the course of the first two months of the year, video game companies have already announced plans to lay off more than 8,000 workers. It’s a big shift from the explosive growth the industry saw during and immediately following the pandemic—and, for many, a puzzling one.

Electronic Arts was the latest to trim its payroll, announcing plans late Wednesday to reduce its workforce by 5%, or roughly 670 people. That followed Sony Interactive Entertainment’s surprising announcement on Tuesday that it planned to cut 900 jobs in its gaming unit.

So, what the heck is going on? As you might expect, the reasons for layoffs vary by company.

In some cases, it’s a matter of overexpansion. Swedish holding company Embracer Group became the poster child for merger (and acquisition) mania, adding over 100 companies to its roster since 2017. Today, it’s selling off holdings and laying off staff after a $2 billion strategic partnership with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund fell apart. The company, which owns Eidos and Gearbox Software, has laid off nearly 1,400 people since last June and canceled more than two dozen games. Gearbox, one of Embracer’s crown jewel developers, is widely assumed to be up for sale. And earlier Thursday, Embracer announced plans to sell Saber Interactive, which is in the midst of a Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic remake, for up to $500 million to a private investor group.