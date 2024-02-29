What’s driving the flood of layoffs in the video game industry?

Over the course of the first two months of the year, video game companies have already announced plans to lay off more than 8,000 workers. It’s a big shift from the explosive growth the industry saw during and immediately following the pandemic—and, for many, a puzzling one.
Electronic Arts was the latest to trim its payroll, announcing plans late Wednesday to reduce its workforce by 5%, or roughly 670 people. That followed Sony Interactive Entertainment’s surprising announcement on Tuesday that it planned to cut 900 jobs in its gaming unit.
So, what the heck is going on? As you might expect, the reasons for layoffs vary by company.
In some cases, it’s a matter of overexpansion. Swedish holding company Embracer Group became the poster child for merger (and acquisition) mania, adding over 100 companies to its roster since 2017. Today, it’s selling off holdings and laying off staff after a $2 billion strategic partnership with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund fell apart. The company, which owns Eidos and Gearbox Software, has laid off nearly 1,400 people since last June and canceled more than two dozen games. Gearbox, one of Embracer’s crown jewel developers, is widely assumed to be up for sale. And earlier Thursday, Embracer announced plans to sell Saber Interactive, which is in the midst of a Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic remake, for up to $500 million to a private investor group.
Other companies are simply paying for their own missteps. Unity Software’s layoff of 1,800 people in January came after then-CEO John Riccitiello announced a new pricing model that caused a revolt among game developers. The company walked that back, but with the trust broken, it was forced to restructure.
But there’s another problem plaguing the sector: the rapidly escalating cost of game development. Before the pandemic, a AAA game generally had a budget of $50 to $150 million. But as technologies have become more advanced and players have come to expect more cinematic experiences, that cost has skyrocketed. A report last year from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says that the development budgets alone of AAA games today reach $200 million or higher, with some franchises, like Call of Duty, costing as much as $300 million. Marketing costs can double that total spend.
One unnamed publisher told the CMA that development costs for one of its major franchises reached $660 million, with marketing adding another $550 million, bringing the total cost to more than $1 billion.