This Dutch startup has a plan to help save Arctic sea ice

In the Arctic, there’s a chance that sea ice could disappear in the summer as soon as the 2030s. Already, since the U.S. government started measuring sea ice in 1979, more than 2 million kilometers of summer ice cover—an area around three times larger than Texas—has been lost. The ice keeps getting thinner and weaker.

That’s a problem not just for people and wildlife in the Arctic, but for the whole planet: Since ice reflects sunlight and the dark ocean absorbs it, losing ice means that global warming happens faster. [Photo: Arctic Reflections] A Dutch startup called Arctic Reflections wants to help save the ice that’s left by making it thicker in the winter so it doesn’t melt so quickly in the summer. “My background is really in the energy transition,” says cofounder Fonger Ypma. “And at some point, I realized that even with fast CO2 emission reductions, the first virtually ice-free summer in the Arctic is already inevitable.” Ypma was inspired by a tradition in the Netherlands: In the winter, when the temperature drops below freezing, communities often flood canals and lakes with thin layers of water to help make the ice thick enough for ice skating. “I thought, couldn’t we do that at scale? Which is, of course, a bit of a wild idea. But then it turned out that there was some academic research on this already,” he says.

[Photo: Arctic Reflections] The basic approach has already been used at a small scale in the Arctic for other reasons. Ice roads have been built so trucks can reach remote areas—like mines—by pumping water up to the surface so it freezes and thickens the ice. Oil companies, ironically, have also used the technique to build “ice islands” to protect drilling rigs. But Arctic Reflections wants to test whether the technique can be used across a much larger area to help the ice last longer during the summer season. Water would be pumped on top of existing ice in the winter, when the temperature is far below zero, to build up layers. (The company also wants to use clean energy to power its pumps; existing equipment usually runs on diesel fuel.) Ypma partnered with researchers at Delft University to study the idea in the lab, and when it seemed promising, he launched the startup with fellow entrepreneur Tom Meijeraan. The team recently traveled to the Canadian Arctic for early field tests with Real Ice, a U.K.-based nonprofit working on a similar project. In April, the Arctic Reflections team will travel to Norway to run more tests, installing equipment that can measure how well the thicker ice resists melting in warmer temperatures.

The massive size of the Arctic Ocean is an obvious challenge, but the team hopes to take advantage of the way that ice moves to cover more area. “Ice could easily travel a thousand kilometers over a season in the Arctic,” Ypma says, noting that the plan is to identify strategic locations to build up ice that could then drift to other areas. [Photo: Arctic Reflections] There are still multiple other challenges—after accumulating more data from the field tests, the team will have to build a larger demonstration project to test the engineering. They’ll have to get new permits to work on a large scale. And they’ll need funding. “We also want to cocreate this with Indigenous people, so that will take time,” Ypma says. On his visit to Canada, he saw how urgently Inuit people needed a solution; the people he met said that they need sea ice to reach the mainland, and last year it took an extra month for the ice to thicken enough for them to traverse it safely in the winter. The company’s goal is to have a system in place by 2030. It will likely sell a product similar to carbon credits to fund the work, and look for government funding.