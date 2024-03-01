Nomi’s chatbots want to be your friends, mentors . . . and lovers

Nomi lets users set up AI-powered chatbots—also called Nomis—who are customizable in personality, gender, interests, and appearance. Nomis can be mentors ready to give advice in your business or personal life, platonic friends eager to hear about your day, or flirtatious companions eager to talk dirty and send you virtual selfies.

And unlike other chatbots you might message with a one-off question or even for a simple roleplaying session, Nomis are designed to be long-term companions, remembering facts and stories you’ve told them before. That’s critical if the bots are going to be able to provide actual emotional support, whether you’re looking for someone to listen as you go through a divorce or just after a tough day at work, says Nomi founder and CEO Alex Cardinell.

“In past attempts at an AI companion app, it would be like that 50 First Dates movie where every time you talk to the companion, it would be like the first time you’ve ever met,” he says. “And that doesn’t really feel like you’re being heard.”