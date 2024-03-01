World Changing Ideas Awards Extended Deadline TOMORROW, Friday, 12/13!
The clock is ticking to get a legislative fix for mission authorization approved, says the FAA’s associate administrator for commercial space transportation.

The FAA’s space chief talks mission authorization, the SpaceX Starship

[Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images]

BY Jacqueline Feldsher2 minute read

The clock is ticking to get a legislative fix for mission authorization approved, according to Kelvin Coleman, the Federal Aviation Administration’s associate administrator for commercial space transportation. 

“Given that we have some momentum now and that Congress is paying attention, I would hate to lose that attention, so I do think it’s critical to get it done this Congress,” he said last week, talking with reporters on the sidelines of the Commercial Space Transportation Conference in D.C. “This is an issue that’s needed to be addressed for some time now.” 

There are dueling mission authorization plans in Washington:

  • The administration’s proposal to divide regulatory authority for space missions between the FAA and Commerce Department.
  • The House legislation to make the Commerce Department a one-stop-shop.

It’s not clear who the winner will be. Coleman backed the White House proposal, but noted that the administration published its plan after other ideas, including a push for a one-stop-shop, had “taken root already.”

Coleman also talked about other FAA priorities, including: 

Taking another look at Part 450

The FAA announced it will establish a new committee to reevaluate launch regulations written in 2021 that some in the industry say has made it more difficult to work with the government. Coleman said the agency will also work with companies to help them better leverage the rule, which is designed to help authorize long-term missions rather than needing to do paperwork for each individual spaceflight. 

The new committee, which needs approval from the secretary of transportation, is expected to be up and running by the fall. 

