The FAA’s space chief talks mission authorization, the SpaceX Starship

The clock is ticking to get a legislative fix for mission authorization approved, according to Kelvin Coleman, the Federal Aviation Administration’s associate administrator for commercial space transportation.

“Given that we have some momentum now and that Congress is paying attention, I would hate to lose that attention, so I do think it’s critical to get it done this Congress,” he said last week, talking with reporters on the sidelines of the Commercial Space Transportation Conference in D.C. “This is an issue that’s needed to be addressed for some time now.”

There are dueling mission authorization plans in Washington:

The administration’s proposal to divide regulatory authority for space missions between the FAA and Commerce Department.

The House legislation to make the Commerce Department a one-stop-shop.

It’s not clear who the winner will be. Coleman backed the White House proposal, but noted that the administration published its plan after other ideas, including a push for a one-stop-shop, had “taken root already.”