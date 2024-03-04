10 years after the lost Malaysia Airlines flight, satellite tech remains a work in progress

This month marks 10 years since the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ( MH370 ), perhaps the best-known continued aviation vanishment since Amelia Earhart in the 1930s. That a Boeing 777—which carries up to several hundred people and, in 2014, cost in excess of a quarter-billion dollars —was able to completely drop off all satellite feeds and communications channels (and by manual settings in the cockpit ) was astounding 10 years ago.

As that situation unfolded, Fast Company built a model that analyzed its most likely locations, many of which indeed ended up as the principal search areas. A decade later, while much indirect evidence points to a crash that left no survivors, we never pinpointed a location nor recovered a plane.

A decade later and there are still no clear modeling breakthroughs. Ultimately, models remain limited by the inputs. In the case of MH370, the plane’s last set of possible locations has been inferred indirectly from periodic automated pings from the plane to an Inmarsat satellite called a handshake. The location uncertainty from each handshake is a set of circumferences a given distance away from a prior such one, creating expanding circles of uncertainty over time that represent possible airplane locations. This still offers an extremely large search area, given that there were seven handshakes after the plane disappeared off radar. Essentially, you’re left looking for a needle among several haystacks.

Battery technology still limits the best search time

Battery technology can still hamper plane recovery. The black box battery—if fully operational—typically allows for a beacon to be sent out for 30 days before dying (although in MH370’s case, an expired battery may have meant an even shorter time period). Just like many murders are solved within 48 hours, so are most planes found within 30 days.