Does Reddit want to be a meme stock?

But, as Reddit itself prepares to go public next month, its executives are grappling with the very market forces once incubated on their site. Mainly, they’ve concocted a plan to stay in their most important stakeholders’ good graces.

With that the meme stock phenomenon was born. In the fallout from the GameStop saga, Redditors memed a series of struggling stocks that reeked of mid-2000s nostalgia, such as AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Redbox, and Nokia. Suddenly, flagging businesses were experiencing odd movements on the public markets thanks to a legion of retail investors with unfettered access to no-commission trading platforms.

On the subreddit WallStreetBets, as well as on its sister channel on the messaging app Discord, investors organized a historic short squeeze of GameStop in early 2021, an effort that bounced the video game retailer’s stock price up 1,700 percent in a matter of weeks and eventually caused the closure of a once-successful hedge fund Melvin Capital.

Reddit recently announced it will give coveted IPO shares to 75,000 of its most loyal users and moderators, shares typically reserved for institutional investors like hedge funds. “Our users have a deep sense of ownership over the communities they create on Reddit. This sense of ownership often extends to all of Reddit,” Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman wrote in a letter as part of the company’s federal registration statement. “We want this sense of ownership to be reflected in real ownership—for our users to be our owners.”

Reddit is the first social media company to go public through an IPO since Pinterest did so in 2019, and like other social media companies it relies on user-generated content that it doesn’t pay for, monetized through advertising. But unlike most other social media companies, it also relies on a massive, unpaid workforce of volunteer moderators who manage and enforce rules for individual subreddits. Over the years, Reddit’s management has repeatedly clashed with its mods, perhaps most recently over Reddit’s plans to charge developers to access its API, which allows outsiders to build services around Reddit’s ecosystem, such as the popular client Apollo, which shut down in response to the new policy. In fact, a number of popular subreddits went private to protest this policy this past summer.

By offering IPO shares to its most avid users and mods, Reddit is betting that this might appease them. After all, IPOs are typically priced to reward these investors with what’s called an “IPO pop” in stock price. This strategy isn’t that different from granting employee stock options—getting the people doing the work for you to also care about the underlying profitability of the business could, in an ideal world, align the interests of many different stakeholders.