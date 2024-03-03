This inspiring story will help activate your inner genius by challenging boundaries

Divergent thinking—which is associated with creativity and imagination and acts as the brain’s accelerator

Convergent thinking—which describes judgment and decision-making, is the brake

Both are indispensable. But you can’t use both at the same time.



That’s where Land believes we’ve short-changed our children and ourselves. In the same way that modern parents “over-help” their children by sheltering them from every imagined danger, educators have become increasingly reluctant to let children experiment with ideas as a way of protecting them from reaching the wrong conclusions.



But it’s that very process of following ideas wherever they lead that trains the human mind to become courageous, innovative, and discerning. Making mistakes through trial and error is possibly the most effective method for learning how to learn. By actively discouraging children from discovering the errors of their ways, we have foisted upon them this week’s entry into the Ethical Lexicon:



Induced incompetence

Degradation of both skill level and learning ability resulting from extended periods of negative reinforcement



For all the hype over STEM, many educators are militating for the switch to STEAM by adding arts into the mix. It’s true that the basics form an essential foundation, but it’s the creative element that enables us to build on that foundation and reach toward the heavens. Too much thinking with the brain’s left hemisphere and too little with the right may cost children the genius of their youth.



The same stifling of creativity in the classroom can be equally costly in the boardroom. Needless to say, we don’t want to run off half-cocked to pursue every half-baked idea. But we also want to give ideas the chance to be fully baked before we shoot them down as undeserving of our consideration.



Ideas disparaged as dumb or dumber that went on to become stratospheric successes include Airbnb, Crocs, Beanie Babies, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Peloton, Ashley Madison, and Craigslist. We’ll never know how many phenomenal ideas we’ve collectively lost out on because they were dismissed as unviable before they had the chance to see the light of day.



But that’s not the worst part. Land’s study suggests how many geniuses might have contributed to a better society and a better world had they not been naysayed into mediocrity by well-meaning parents and teachers intent on protecting their self-esteem from the pain of failure.



The good news is that it’s never too late. Land insists that the five-year-old’s ability to imagine is never lost. We can reactivate our dormant genius any time we choose. Leaders can encourage that activation by promoting a culture characterized not by fear of making mistakes but by eagerness to explore the wildest of possibilities.



When that happens, success becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. One exceptionally inspiring story is retold by the late Trevor Moawad, cofounder of Limitless Minds.



A teenage boy well on his way to flunking out of high school promised his mother he would take the SAT exam in his junior year. When the results arrived in the mail, he was astonished to discover that he had scored 1480 out of 1600.



And he wasn’t the only one. His mother asked him, “Did you cheat?” But no, he hadn’t cheated. And because of his unexpected performance, the boy’s view of himself instantaneously changed. He stopped cutting classes. His teachers noticed the difference and started treating him like a student instead of a future dropout.



He graduated the next year, enrolled in community college, and eventually earned his way into the Ivy League. From there, he went on to become one of the most successful magazine entrepreneurs in the country.



But this is not the story of a boy who discovered his hidden potential. Twelve years later, he received another letter in the mail. The letter informed him that each year, the SAT board reviews a number of past exams, chosen at random. They had just discovered that the year this boy took the test, he was one of 13 students who were sent the wrong score.



His actual score was 740. He was a perfectly unexceptional kid who created his potential by starting to apply himself because he came to believe in himself.



Imagine how you can tap into your potential by challenging boundaries and exploring possibilities. Imagine how, as a leader, you can transform your own life for the better by awakening the latent genius of your people rather than contributing to their induced incompetence.



Wasting human potential is no less unethical than wasting any other resource. The world is filled with possibilities waiting for us to find them. All we need to do is start looking.