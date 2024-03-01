Bark’s new dog treats look so cute you might forget they’re for dogs

BY Nate Berg4 minute read

Look carefully before pouring yourself a bowl of Lucky Duckies or Fruity Toot Loops. The cereal-shaped foods inside cereal-shaped boxes illustrated with cereal-like cartoon mascots are not, in fact, human breakfast cereal. Rather, they’re part of a new line of snack foods meant for dogs.

Created by Bark, the company behind the subscription-based dog treat and toys service BarkBox, the new snack line is a maximalist venture into the retail dog treats business that is taking some very direct inspiration from children’s breakfast cereals. Launching for sale at Target stores starting today and coming to Petsmart later this spring, the new line includes four cereal-inspired dog treats and accompanying cartoon mascots. [Photo: Bark] There’s turducken-flavored Lucky Duckies, with mascot Lucky McDuck, a duck wearing a Leprechaun-style green hat. There’s Fruity Toot Loops, with a rainbow-colored gassy poof character named Tooty the Toot. Honey-peanut flavored Go Nuttys have a nerdy peanut mascot who only says fake facts, and fruit-and-yogurt flavored Frosted Socks have a gym sock mascot named Jim Sock. Toy versions of each mascot will also be on sale. And each box features mascot-themed activities and jokes, similar to what one might have seen on a breakfast table in the 1980s and ’90s. [Photo: Bark] For a line of treats meant to be eaten by dogs, it’s all a bit much. Bark CEO and cofounder Matt Meeker says that’s part of the company’s success. “We are obsessed with the little details because those are the things that get our fans excited about new toys and treats,” he says. As a company that already makes about $165 million in annual revenue from consumable products, especially its direct-to-consumer treats, going over the top with mascots and branding for the in-store customer is just another way of reaching new customers. “In offering these treats at retail, we’re able to reach a significantly larger audience and further diversify the business,” he says.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Bark] The mascot-driven cereal theme has been a dream project for Bark’s creative team for several years, and when Bark’s retail partners requested a snack line they decided the time was right. “We’re, in a way, just playing the game that human snacks and treats have been playing for decades and decades. But it hasn’t really been done at all for the pet industry,” says Nick Cogan, Bark’s vice president of creative. Most of the treats in the pet aisle are “pretty boring by comparison,” he says, with an emphasis on communicating the quality of the ingredients. “We feel you have to do that. You have to have good ingredients and a really clean ingredient panel and good nutrition,” Cogan says. “But why can’t it also be fun?” [Photo: Bark] Take Tooty the Toot. The mascot of Fruity Toot Loops is, as Cogan notes, a “fart genie.” The activity on the back of the Fruity Toot Loops box is a “wish request form” for dogs to fill out. “If your dog farts while they’re sleeping,” the box explains, “they will activate Tooty’s magical powers and might wake up to their dreams come true!”

[Photo: Bark] The back of the Frosted Socks box has a maze which mascot Jim Sock must traverse to find his long lost twin. (“That’s just a good laundry joke,” says Cogan.) [Photo: Bark] The creative team clearly had fun with this project. “Each character needed their own distinct persona and their own distinct back story, which is deeper than we normally go for our monthly toys,” Cogan says. “It’s definitely more than necessary, but I think that’s our brand.” But it’s also a business move, with the mascots serving as marketing tools and founts for advertising and social content. During a recent video call with Cogan, human-sized mascot suits of the characters could be seen in the background. And as Bark has become known for the creative toys it shops out in its monthly boxes, the mascots were designed to be turned into toys from the start.