Leap Day 2024 freebies and deals: Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, and Wendy’s want you to enjoy the extended February

The extra day is tacked on to February every four years. The reason for this is that the Earth actually takes about 365 and one-quarter days to orbit the sun. Due to this extra quarter-day, if we didn’t add an extra day every four years, our seasons would continually shift out of line with our calendar year, and thus there would be periods, for example, when the Fourth of July takes place in the winter.

So Leap Day saves us a lot of headaches over the long run. And thanks to brands hoping to capitalize on nearly anything, Leap Day also brings with it numerous deals from various companies—particularly restaurant chains. Here are some of the best deals going during Leap Day 2024:

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut chain is offering customers the chance to buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 when they buy a dozen of any regularly priced doughnuts.

Wendy's: The fast food chain is offering customers a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours on February 29.

Needless to say, if you miss these deals, it could be another four years before they come around again.