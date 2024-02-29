How does leap day impact the economy and your workplace accounting?

Every four years companies and workers have to deal with an extra day—called leap day or leap year, depending on your preference. This is because it actually takes the Earth 365.242190 days to orbit the sun, and the extra six hours need to be accounted for. Pope Gregory XIII came to the rescue in the 16th century with his Gregorian Calendar, which the majority of the world still uses today. Unfortunately, the pope did not leave a guidebook for how to manage the economic impact of the bonus day. Companies need to plan ahead and consider employee payroll, financial reporting, and other details. Employees, meanwhile, should be aware of the extra day and double check their pay stubs for unintentional mistakes.

To ensure that employee payroll and benefits continue to run smoothly in a leap year, some forward thinking is necessary. This means having the technology and personnel in place for the extra day. Workers may have questions for human resources. It also means budgeting for the extra money to pay hourly employees their rate.

The big picture

Leap years have the potential to mess with companies’ numbers. According to The Wall Street Journal, companies in theory may see a 1% increase in sales during the first quarter of the year. Walmart experienced this in 2020 and believes the 2024 leap year will help it gain 100 basis points.



The United States and the United Kingdom take leap day into consideration when calculating their gross domestic products, as Morning Brew reported. China and Japan add the day as it comes. Australia chooses not to adjust for the extra day, and as a result, KPMG estimated in 2020 that the country would see a $5.2 billion increase in economic revenue.

The small details

When comparing numbers from year to year, a footnote could be beneficial to explain the extra day so one does not try to compare apples to oranges. It is important to note that the majority of the time, the calendar evens itself out with other holidays. Each individual entity should take a look at their own operations as there is no one-size-fits-all-answer here.