Why the infant formula shortage is still a concern

Two years ago, there were empty retail shelves across the country, parents scrambling to find and stockpile a food source for their infants, who couldn’t eat anything but formula during their first six months. Moms shared horrifying social media images of their babies covered in rashes after being forced to use the only formula they could find.

It’s hard to argue with the notion that a country is only as strong as its ability to feed its people. Especially its most vulnerable. This month marks two years since the national infant formula shortage—when the United States could not feed its babies and was forced to rely on imported formula as an emergency bandage solution. The pallets of formula arrived at our airports with U.S. troops helping unload it, reminiscent of a rescue mission—this one on our own soil. Today, the shortage is over, but the problem is not: We still don’t have a resilient or diverse domestic supply, and the government has failed to make any significant progress to prevent a future crisis. We are still just one bacterium away from entering another tailspin due, in large part, to our inability to address the U.S. market failures. For the nearly 83% of babies who rely on some type of formula in their first year of life, and for their parents’ peace of mind, the state of the infant formula industry is unacceptable.

As a mother of Mary, Colin, Owen (and a fourth on the way)—and as CEO of Bobbie, an infant formula company—I will fail if I do not remain laser-focused on charting what we’ve done as an industry to learn from this, and how to ensure we never have another shortage. How did we get here? Supply chain woes and the February 2022 recall of a major legacy brand were blamed for the nationwide crisis, but that’s not the full story. How did we really get here? When one company’s formula is recalled, it should never trigger an industry-wide crisis that leaves us questioning if there is enough formula to feed babies across the nation. Imagine if there were just one national supplier for produce, and their products got recalled. (It’s nearly impossible to strike an apples-to-apples comparison since infant formula is the last remaining great duopoly.) This is a precarious situation born from the dangerous reality of the infant formula industry today.

Where to go from here Here’s how I would change the industry tomorrow, if I could: Break up the duopoly: Updated retail data shows that the industry is actually more consolidated than two years ago, at the time of the shortage. Abbott (Similac) and Reckitt (Enfamil) made up 84% of the retail dollars spent on infant formula in 2023 compared to 80% in 2022. History proves this level of concentration—in the industry supplying the sole source of nutrition for 2.7 million babies—is dangerous. The solution? We need to focus on investing in and growing the small, domestic companies in the infant formula industry, incentivize new players entering, creating more options for American parents.

Expand WIC (women, infants and children) options: More than 50% of infants in the United States are eligible for WIC benefits. These parents don’t get to choose the formula they want to feed their babies; rather, each state government decides for them. And when those companies fail our babies, the government continues to prop them up. We won’t see fundamental change in equity for our future generations until we expand WIC options, encouraging competition and adding consumer choice. Increase FDA capacity: The Food and Drug Administration has necessary standards and regulations for infant-formula manufacturing to ensure that products are safe for infants. However, the FDA is preventing more domestic formula from coming to market because of: Their inability to add critical staff support to the agency. In 2022, the FDA requested a multimillion-dollar increase to support the infant formula division, and Congress declined to pay. The bureaucratic red tape and lengthy approval timelines prevent new American players from investing in new formulas; meanwhile, we have watched foreign competitors get the FDA green light to sell within a matter of weeks. It’s shocking that American companies reliant upon U.S. supply chains, U.S. workers, and family farms are not prioritized. By implementing critical changes to support domestic producers, the infant-formula market can create competition and redundancy that will ensure that no other disruptions lead to a national crisis, thereby creating a strong, resilient food source for our babies and improving infant-nutrition standards.

Long-term vision It’s time to invest in long-term solutions that will increase resiliency in the domestic infant-formula market. For the past seven years, I’ve worked tirelessly to break into this highly concentrated industry with all odds stacked against us. And I’m damn proud that Bobbie is the first infant formula company to break into the top 5 in the past 30 years. I’ve decided to use our platform, time, and resources to reform this industry from the ground up, for the betterment of every single baby in this country. As such, I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of dozens of meetings on Capital Hill and with the federal administration, also assisting in drafting legislation to bolster domestic manufacturing.