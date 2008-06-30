Sprint’s “Instinct” Phone Selling Out, Buoying Stock

After months of lagging behind AT&T [NYSE:ATT] and Verizon Wireless [NYSE:VZ], Sprint Nextel [NYSE:S] is finally showing signs of life. That according to a Wall Street Journal article, which is reporting that the company’s new iPhone look-alike, the Samsung Instinct, is flying off the shelves, bolstering the company’s share price 13% last week alone. The Instinct is the latest in a series of touchscreen phones from Samsung [SEO:005930], most of which have been consumer duds due to poorly designed interfaces and a frustrating dearth of multimedia features. The Instinct ameliorates some of the problems of earlier iterations, and its rapid sales are expected to pair with improvements in customer service in helping Sprint retain more customers than it has in previous quarters, when the company was hemorrhaging users to its rivals.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens