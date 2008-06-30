Sprint’s “Instinct” Phone Selling Out, Buoying Stock

After months of lagging behind AT&T [NYSE:ATT] and Verizon Wireless [NYSE:VZ], Sprint Nextel [NYSE:S] is finally showing signs of life. That according to a Wall Street Journal article, which is reporting that the company’s new iPhone look-alike, the Samsung Instinct, is flying off the shelves, bolstering the company’s share price 13% last week alone. The Instinct is the latest in a series of touchscreen phones from Samsung [SEO:005930], most of which have been consumer duds due to poorly designed interfaces and a frustrating dearth of multimedia features. The Instinct ameliorates some of the problems of earlier iterations, and its rapid sales are expected to pair with improvements in customer service in helping Sprint retain more customers than it has in previous quarters, when the company was hemorrhaging users to its rivals.