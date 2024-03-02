Black designers on the 6 things companies can do to promote diverse leadership

Lately, it seems as if companies have thrown Black leaders in design and technology into survival mode. Between the layoffs of DEI teams and the public attacks on Black leaders’ worthiness to lead, the heyday of promises to diversify leadership that started in 2020 now feel like a distant past.

But for companies that are committed to diverse leadership, it’s a better time than ever to ask an important question: “What should I be doing to create conditions for Black leaders in design and tech to flourish?”

Black design and tech leaders warrant more than just surviving the industry. They are entitled to developing and growing their leadership skills in healthy ways within a supportive environment. But what does flourishing actually look like for Black design and tech leaders?

Participants in the Black Design Leadership Retreat build community together at Jnane Tamsna Inn, Marrakech. Front row: Thaïa Sala, Tina Johnson-Marcel, Nicole Morris, Marjani Hall, Jasmine Orange, Renee Reid, Dori Tunstall, Ovetta Sampson, and Meryanne Loum-Martin. Back row: (not listed), Matthew Robinson, and Antionette Carroll. [Photo: Dori Tunstall]

In late January, a group of 11 Black leaders in design and technology, including myself, congregated in Morocco as part of the Black Design Leadership Retreat, organized by Ovetta Sampson, the Founder of the Black Design Leadership Program. Sampson, a Director at a Fortune Top 10 tech company, is one of the 0.3% Black women tech executives.