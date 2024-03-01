BY Shannon Tucker4 minute read

For many, RFP stands for Really Frustrating Process. Some agencies have stopped responding to them altogether because they are so time consuming and tedious. Other agencies appreciate the RFP process because it shows your company is serious about hiring an agency and that you typically have a clear sense of what you’re looking for.

I’m fine with RFPs if they are done right. After 15 years in the agency world, let me share with you the things that make agencies tick—and how you can revise your RFP process to make the experience better for all. DON’T ASK FOR FREE WORK Many RFPs contain prompts like, “Give us three big ideas” or “Lay out your strategy for our brand.” Would you ask an architect to draw up your house plan for free just to get a sense of how they think about laying out your dream home? Of course not.

When you sign on to work with an agency, you are paying for our ideas and consultation. If you want to get a sense of how we think about your business or our creative chops, read case studies of our work or articles we’ve secured for other clients. CUT THE FORMALITIES AND COURTESIES Prospective clients sometimes say things like, “There are four agencies participating in the RFP, but one is our current agency who we invited as courtesy.” Or, if we don’t win, sometimes we find out the company had a desired agency all along, but wanted to invite a few others to participate “as a formality.”

Trust me, if an agency has no chance of winning, you aren’t doing anyone any favors by having them participate. The respectful, courteous thing to do is not waste anyone’s time. KEEP THE ASKS SHORT Responding to your RFP takes more time and resources than you realize. From researching your company to brainstorming, graphic design, copy editing, project management, executive approvals, and beyond, it’s an entire operation we’re doing for free. And most RFPs ask us to include basic information like how long we’ve been in business, core industries, and even our address—all information that you can glean from visiting our website.

HIRE AN OUTSIDE CONSULTANT TO MANAGE THE RFP PROCESS The best RFP experiences are when the company has hired an agency matchmaker or consultant to manage the process. These people provide project management to ensure both parties are sticking to the deadlines they set. They serve as an unbiased liaison between the agency and the company (like how a real estate agent is the middleman between the buyer and seller). They can help translate what was meant by a particular ask in the RFP, provide constructive feedback to the company on the RFP asks, or share difficult feedback with agencies who don’t win. Companies are busy with their day-to-day jobs and the RFP process can be added stress; it’s worth hiring someone to manage the process for you, especially because any good agency is going to have a slew of questions back. Procurement officers are helpful to keep things moving, but aren’t typically experts on communications and marketing.

AVOID ASKING WHO WILL BE ON YOUR ACCOUNT TEAM I know you don’t want the agency to pull the bait and switch by having its senior folks on the calls and then handing you off to the intern once the work is won (horrible!). Of course, you want to know who you will be working with daily to ensure it’s a love connection. But here’s why agencies have a really hard time telling you who your account team will be: You didn’t disclose your budget. For agencies to make money, the most senior people are placed on the higher-paying accounts and the more junior people are on the lower-paying accounts. If we don’t have an estimated budget, assigning you a team is impossible. Ask the agency what their monthly minimum is to get a sense of where you will fall and share your budget range. You didn’t disclose a start date, or maybe you did, but you aren’t sticking to your timeline. We can’t hold staff for a client who might sign. At Next PR, we have account guidelines, meaning most of our team can’t be on more than four to six accounts at any given time. If we suggest Sally for your account and Sally is on five accounts, and another client signs before you, then Sally is no longer free. Be transparent about when the contract will start and stick to your timeline to better ensure we’re assigning the right, available people to your account. SO, WHAT SHOULD A GOOD RFP INCLUDE?

Estimated budget

Clear timeline with dates for when proposals are due, presentation dates, and contract start date

Indication of which services your company is looking for and why

What it would be like to work with you: your expectations, your ideal agency, what hasn’t worked in the past, and what type of PR you have loved WHAT DOES AN AGENCY WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU IN AN RFP? I know I’ve talked about what we don’t want. Now let’s talk about what we’re excited to share: What makes us different: You can’t always glean this from our website, and many agencies sound the same. Let us tell you what sets us apart.

You can’t always glean this from our website, and many agencies sound the same. Let us tell you what sets us apart. Why we’re a good fit for this work: From our past experience to industry knowledge to passion areas, we’re eager to sell ourselves on why we’re the agency that can help you meet your goals and what excites us about your business.

From our past experience to industry knowledge to passion areas, we’re eager to sell ourselves on why we’re the agency that can help you meet your goals and what excites us about your business. What it would be like to work with us: We’ll tell you about our process, how we structure accounts, how we report on results, and what you can expect on a given day or month. RFPs are often laborious for both parties, but they don’t have to be. Agencies appreciate when you set up a fair and seamless process—and if done right, the RFP process will ensure you find your perfect agency match.