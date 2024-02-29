Today’s top business headlines: Bitcoin soars, Beyond Meat kills jerky, and Wendy’s walks back that ‘surge pricing’ plan

Bitcoin is back, baby: Bitcoin’s value rose to $63,000 on Wednesday, nearing its all-time peak of $69,000 back in 2021, after a tumultuous few years that saw its value drop below $16,000 at the end of 2022. Bitcoin’s anticipated “halving” event, expected in mid-April, is likely adding to its rise in value as people prepare to have their block rewards reduced by half for each new Bitcoin they mine. Full story .

Wendy’s moves to quell pricing confusion: Wendy’s clarified it does not plan to try “surge pricing” after news outlets reported the fast food giant would hike prices during busy hours, citing CEO Kirk Tanner, who said digital menu boards would mean more flexibility to change the display. A Wendy’s spokesperson said Tanner’s comment alluded to plans to make daily changes to in-store marketing, not increase prices. Full story.

Beyond Meat kills a product, and its stock rallies: The plant-based-meat company’s stock soared almost 74% after the release of its Q4 financial report, which announced plans to shift to a “leaner operating structure.” The company said it also planned to cut its jerky product line. The news comes after the company laid off 19% of its non-production staff in November and as it’s facing a decrease in demand plus higher costs from partnerships with McDonald’s and KFC owner, Yum! Brands. Full story.

Another bad week in tech: This week, Sony Interactive Entertainment cut 900 jobs, Bumble laid off 350, and Expedia parted with 1,500, adding to the 45,356 tech layoffs in 2024 alone. Apple may also cut jobs soon, as it reportedly plans to end its electric vehicle project, which involves about 2,000 employees. Full story.