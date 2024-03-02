This emerging program in Chicago is pioneering a more affordable way to improve mental health among migrants

BY Elly Fishman4 minute read

Like other major U.S. cities, Chicago has weathered a surge of migrants over the past 18 months. Most of them have arrived in the city on buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, an act of political theater meant to amplify the Republican politician’s call for stricter immigration and border policies.

More than 36,000 migrants had landed in Chicago since August 2022. Most are asylum-seeking Venezuelans who fled violence, job and food shortages, and a collapsed healthcare system in their home country. They’ve traveled thousands of miles to reach the United States, only to find a precarious future. How to best help migrants remains a heated topic across the country. Much of the debate centers on meeting migrants’ basic needs; so far, the city of Chicago has spent $194.5 million on that effort—most of it ($180 million) on staffing the city’s 23 shelters. The state of Illinois has invested $648 million, and Governor J.B. Pritzker’s February budget proposal included another $182 million for migrants, part of a joint funding plan with Cook County. One of the big costs is healthcare. Cook County Health, among the largest public safety net health systems in the country and the one in charge of migrant health, has spent $31 million on nearly 26,000 patients since August 2022. That money has gone toward staffing, screenings, and more specialized hospital visits. It’s an enormous expense for the county that continues to suffer a workforce shortage in the wake of the pandemic, and which recently projected an $161 million budget deficit in 2024.

But even with such large government investments, connecting migrants to doctors remains a challenge. That’s been especially true when it comes to treating migrants’ mental health, says Rebecca Ford-Paz, a child psychologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. “Not only did we just come out of a global pandemic, but we also have a mental health one. There was already a shortage of mental health providers before the COVID pandemic, but we’re even more strapped now,” Ford-Paz says, noting that Illinois has one the largest shortages of mental healthcare workers in the country. That’s why when city officials approached Ford-Paz and her colleague Aimee Hilado, a clinical social worker and an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, about addressing migrant trauma, the two knew traditional therapy would not work. For one thing, it would be prohibitively expensive; the cost of placing therapists in all 23 shelters would quickly balloon. And then there’s the workforce shortage. “It’s just not feasible to simply dispatch an army of mental health professionals,” Ford-Paz says. “There is no such workforce.”

Enter Café y Comunidad charlas, or “coffee and community talks,” weekly Spanish-language support groups held inside Chicago’s city-run migrant shelters. The program, which Ford-Paz and Hilado created together, teaches frontline workers how trauma affects the brain and body and trains them to lead trauma-informed conversations around mental well-being. “We try to humanize the experiences of migrant arrivals and offer really simple language that can inform how [frontline workers] communicate with those who’ve experienced trauma,” Hilado says. “Sometimes people just need to hear that they’re not alone.” A simple affirmation can serve as an important early intervention, Ford-Paz says, explaining, “This is a scenario with a lot of suicide risk factors. These people who are socially isolated, financially unstable, and in a legally precarious situation—there’s acute risk.”

And that kind of risk can be costly. In Illinois, for example, the average cost of a psychiatric hospitalization is $6,000. More broadly, the White House reported that spending on mental health treatment and services nationwide reached $280 billion in 2020. One of the training exercises used in the program [Photo: courtesy Rebecca Ford-Paz] So far, Ford-Paz and Hilado have led four training sessions; their fifth begins this month. The first two were funded by grants from the Catalyst Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless children, and the Immigrant Funders Collaborative, an arm of the Chicago Community Trust focused on supporting immigrants and refugees. Both grants were $40,000. Last July, the Illinois Department of Human Services stepped in as the primary funder, budgeting $500,000 for an additional three training sessions. That money, says Hilado, pays for a research team, behavioral health consultants, physical spaces to house trainings, and various materials. “It’s a sound investment,” she says. “Not only are we equipping the workforce with these skills, but we’re reducing the potential cost of waiting for people to have crises.”

Not to mention that if each of the 366 frontline workers who have been trained so far were paid the average rate of an Illinois therapist, the charlas groups would cost more than $16,000 per week. While it’s hard to quantify the impact charlas has had among migrant communities—perhaps the best measurement is the number of crises that haven’t happened—the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. “There is more open flow of communication and trust between staff and residents,” says Albert Alaya, a case manager at a downtown shelter who has facilitated more than a dozen charlas. “It gives us a way to put ourselves in their shoes. And it gives residents a better understanding of us, too.”