BY Steve Pruden3 minute read

Humans have worried and speculated that machines and technology have been coming for their jobs since the internet boom 30 years ago. This wasn’t just AI robots taking over the human race. Automation was going to put laborers out of work, and machines were going to make human operations obsolete. The fear hasn’t subsided, it has just evolved. In the B2B space, this angst has been centered around e-commerce technology, with the displaced group in this scenario being human sales teams. It’s one of the reasons—but certainly not the only one—why these companies have been much slower to adopt the digital-first buying trends of their B2C counterparts. “If my customers place their orders online, what am I supposed to do with the team I have?” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that exact question uttered, but there’s a good answer for it.

E-COMMERCE IS A TOOL, NOT A REPLACEMENT B2B companies can’t afford to axe their human sellers the second they set up an e-commerce platform. That would be counterproductive. The role of a successful e-commerce solution is as a mechanism for growth; just one tool in the toolbox your company employs to grow. Like any technology, simply turning it on does not solve your problems. You must leverage it properly as one of many tactics in your arsenal. So, what should you do with the sales team you have once e-commerce is up and running? Put them to work doing what they do best. Sales team members at countless organizations spend the bulk of their time processing and managing orders instead of what their job title says, which is actually selling.

If you’re still using manual or offline processes to place orders, the administrative responsibilities to take care of those sales begin to outweigh the opportunity to grow the business. Let your technology systems handle serving the people already buying from you, and task your salespeople with expanding your pipeline and closing deals. How many potential new customers are you missing out on because your “sellers” are mired in administrative tasks? Like the answer to much of the human vs. machine debate over time, it’s not that one cancels out the other; the role of one simply evolves over time. And in this case, the evolving role of your sales team can have a positive impact on your business overall. CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE

While some executives are worried about the status of their sales teams, sellers themselves are concerned with the money they are (or aren’t) making. Specifically, they worry that an e-commerce platform takes away from their commissions. But companies can easily assign credit to specific sales members for orders made through an e-commerce site. Instead of looking at the presence of an e-commerce site as a threat, look at it as an accelerator. With proper tracking functionality, offline and online sales are not competing. Sales members are actually able to work easier and faster with online sales than they would through manual processes. It’s a prime example of working smarter and not harder. E-COMMERCE AS A MEANS TO SCALE

It should be clear by now that the presence of an e-commerce site doesn’t replace your physical sales team, and it can save you money through expansion. With old, face-to-face selling methods, growing sales and order volume meant hiring more resources. The increase in revenue came with additional overhead costs. But if you can properly leverage both the physical (people) and digital (website) tools at your disposal, that same sales team you had when you were $50 million in sales can still be effective at $100 million. The result is greater profits in a time when balance sheets are monitored closely. YOU CAN’T AFFORD TO WAIT ANY LONGER