Flash forward: The need for AI storage and security in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a buzzword. AI is being implemented across all industries, from healthcare to financial to retail, providing a range of applications and benefits including analytics, business processes, supply chain, marketing, research, and much more. Organizations that leverage AI to boost productivity are likely to start seeing additional success within the year. That being said, successful implementation of AI is easier said than done. AI has high-performance data demands that organizations must recognize with a robust infrastructure to meet those needs. STORING AI

A key area of focus for organizations surrounds storage. AI applications have immense storage capacity demands that can range from terabytes to petabytes. In order to achieve maximum accuracy and efficiency, AI applications require vast amounts of storage and memory to allow them to operate in real time. This year, infrastructure providers will be responsible for guaranteeing that AI models don’t run up against the restrictions of memory. The swift progressions in AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) will challenge AI infrastructure dependence on DRAM and GPU. Fortunately, NAND flash solutions have begun to expand their market presence, empowering systems capable of seizing the performance advantages related to the protocol. In these systems, NAND flash will achieve market uptake to power applications in production environments with optimal efficiency and speed and efficiency. This will enable DRAM and GPU to focus on running AI inference models separately to maximize resource efficiency and productivity. Per Phison, as critical infrastructure undergoes transformation to accommodate rapid advancements in AI, NAND flash solutions will emerge as integral components within a robust hardware ecosystem. This will play a pivotal role in shaping data center architectures to meet the evolving demands of the burgeoning AI market.

SECURING AI Another key area for organizations implementing AI to focus on is security. With new technology comes new security threats. Thus we must assume the emergence of AI is no different and that the threat landscape will continue to evolve in the upcoming year. As a result, security solutions should continue to evolve as well.

The new threats include adversarial and evasion attacks in which attackers aim to manipulate data to deceive AI models, and data poisoning where malicious data is injected into the training dataset used to train AI models. There is also the threat of model inversion where hackers aim to extract sensitive data from AI models via reverse engineering. Privacy breaches continue to be a threat, especially during AI model training and data processing and migration. These are just a sampling of AI-related threats, and when paired with existing traditional cyber threats, 2024 will be a busy year for security teams. To combat these threats, it will be imperative to develop best practices and methodologies that identify proactive threats to minimize the pitfalls associated with technologies advancing as rapidly as contemporary AI. As such, the industry anticipates that DRAM, GPU, SSD, and key imperative data center elements will progressively include device-level cryptographic identification, data encryption, and attestation. Protecting data against attacks as AI deployments uncover new digital dangers. Another opportunity that may gain traction is the private, on-premise deployment of infrastructure for LLMs in order to run AI model training on proprietary data without exposure to security vulnerabilities associated with the cloud. Organizations that choose to expand LLM hardware on-premise retain the advantage of more tightly controlled access to proprietary data.

As AI permanently establishes itself in all areas of business in the upcoming year, storage will play a critical role in ensuring AI technology runs effectively and efficiently, and it goes without saying that a robust and proactive security program is imperative for AI success. Organizations that leverage advanced security measures and adopt developments in hardware architecture planning will better their position to achieve their AI goals in 2024 and beyond. Michael Wu is the GM & President of Phison Technology Inc. (USA).