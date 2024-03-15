3 ways marketers can use AI responsibly without losing customer trust

BY Kristi Melani3 minute read

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is perhaps the most transformational technology of our time. But already it seems to be losing public trust.

A recent poll of AI practices revealed that the public is steadily losing trust in AI technologies, with only 39% of adults in the U.S. saying that they trust AI is safe and secure. That’s down nearly 10 percentage points from the previous survey. What’s more, the survey found that a majority of Americans are now more fearful of AI than they are excited about it. This mistrust isn’t really surprising given the non-stop headlines about AI’s potential dangers: its unchecked nature, its tendency to spew out falsehoods, its penchant for hate speech, and the overall threat it seemingly poses to humanity. At the same time, GenAI has a tremendous and undeniable upside, enabling organizations to dramatically ramp up their efficiency and productivity. But as marketers, perhaps our biggest challenge today is figuring out how to harness the potential of this controversial yet immensely beneficial technology, all while preserving trust in our brand. Here are three ways marketers can do just that.

1. BE TRANSPARENT ABOUT GENERATIVE AI CONTENT Recently, a number of media companies came under fire for printing articles that, in large part, were generated by AI technology. The CEO of Sports Illustrated, for example, was fired after it was revealed that his publication used AI to write articles and create fake author bios. These controversies foment mistrust, especially if readers are not told that the content is AI-generated. So, what can businesses learn from these kinds of missteps with AI? The biggest takeaway is that it’s not just big media companies that will be under the microscope. Going forward, every kind of company, whether you’re a clothing retailer or a software provider, will be called out for using AI content.

To be clear, the problem won’t be the fact that you are using AI content. I do believe that AI can help scale your content creation quickly—but it’s no replacement for the human brain. The problem will come if you are using GenAI and failing to label your content as such. Consumers don’t want to feel tricked, so companies will have to be as clear and forthcoming as possible about their AI usage. 2. HAVE HUMAN OVERSIGHT One of the biggest fears of AI among marketers—and indeed the general public—is that the technology could replace us and take our jobs. But the reality is that AI will probably always need some sort of human oversight and could actually end up creating more new marketing jobs than it replaces. After all, AI often gets things wrong and can even fabricate information out of thin air, as this lawyer discovered when he used ChatGPT for a federal court filing. It takes human oversight to figure out when AI is generating accurate information and when it is flat-out wrong.

It also takes humans to, well, humanize the content that AI produces. It’s important to carefully review AI content to ensure it sounds natural and that it aligns with your brand’s values. This human touch can greatly enhance the overall quality and help you build trust with your target audience. The fact of the matter is that when marketing content feels genuine, it can foster a stronger connection between you and your customers. 3. CREATE AVENUES FOR CUSTOMER FEEDBACK Don’t just tell customers you’re using AI, provide them with channels, such as online feedback forms, where they can share their thoughts or report any issues they encounter with your AI. This shows you are listening and responding to their concerns. It also creates a sense of inclusivity and sends a clear message to consumers that you want them to have positive interactions with your AI content and systems.

Better still, this feedback loop can help you correct any inaccuracies or customer discomfort stemming from AI-generated interactions. When customers point out issues or express dissatisfaction, you have actionable information at your fingertips that can now be used to tweak your AI and deliver a more trustworthy experience. FINAL TAKEAWAY The reality is that trust is the glue that bonds companies and their customers together. And once that bond starts to loosen and come undone, it’s nearly impossible to strengthen it again. Consumers will simply move on and won’t give you that second chance. That’s why businesses have to tread wisely with powerful yet somewhat controversial technology like GenAI and not lose the trust they’ve managed to earn over the years.