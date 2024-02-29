BY Ramin Shirani4 minute read

Walking the halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January, witnessing firsthand the depth and breadth of innovation in the automotive industry was enthralling. Car manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, and enthusiasts alike descended on Vegas for the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2024—the world’s largest technology trade show. To the general audience, ‘consumer electronics’ typically stirs thoughts of household appliances, personal devices, and wearables. And, to be sure, the latest innovations in those realms remain on full display at CES (I saw several smart and AI-powered coffee machines, for instance). But to business and tech leaders in this space, it has become clear that next-generation vehicles are a new, quintessential consumer technology as they become further advanced and individuated to the needs of drivers and passengers. Even more, it is becoming clear that consumers are paying greater attention to the ‘deep tech’ of the automotive space, with curiosity extending below features and applications all the way down to the types of networking technologies upon which future cars will operate.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Overall, three key trends at this year’s show underscore this shift: the sustained buzz of software-defined vehicles, the implementation of AI into automotive, and the new focus from stakeholders on the networks enabling the future vehicle. Here’s what consumer interest in advanced vehicles means for leaders in the space. RISE OF THE SOFTWARE-DEFINED VEHICLE The buzzword at CES this year was “software-defined vehicle” (SDV), which, as the name implies, is the implementation of software into commercial and passenger vehicles. Essentially, the SDV is the next step in the computerization of cars and trucks, enabling the addition of new features to an existing vehicle through virtual, over-the-air updates. Top SDV features include on-demand comfort-convenience services, firmware patches, and infotainment to receive improvements, among other things.

The average consumer might better understand the complexities of the SDV and its market along with an analogy to their smartphones. A recent TechCrunch article highlights these similarities: “Ages ago, phones came in many shapes and sizes, with a range of features. Now, they’re all pocketable rectangles differentiated by the underlying operating system and regularly updated software. People who talk about software-defined vehicles argue a similar transformation is happening with cars.” Globally, but especially in the United States, SDVs are not commonly found on the road today—with Teslas the rare exception. But, more are assuredly on their way. SDVs are the inevitable next epoch in the history of the automotive industry—car buyers’ demand for a safer, more personalized driving experience is ensuring that. Simply, automakers are well on their way towards making vehicles in our future lots or driveways as easily upgradeable as the smartphones in our pockets, with equally important implications for personal safety, as OTA software updates re-optimize vehicle reliability day to day.

AI EVERYWHERE, EVEN IN YOUR CAR Supplementing the rise of the SDV is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into just about everything—including the vehicle. At CES 2024, for example, Volkswagen announced it will integrate ChatGPT into its vehicular voice assistant as a standard feature in 2024. Mercedes-Benz showed off an in-vehicle virtual assistant that runs on generative AI. Arkamys and EyeLights highlighted an “AI GPT copilot.” Intel brought the “AI everywhere” mantra to their automotive offerings by acquiring Silicon Mobility. The list goes on. Amongst the demos and the promises of future capabilities, however, one thing remains clear: AI integration in automotive may be in its infancy, but it is very much here to stay.

advertisement

Automakers and OEMs are preparing decades-long technology roadmaps around AI advances—advances that will fundamentally alter the transportation experience for drivers and passengers alike. The consumer experience with vehicles is being augmented, with AI applications as the new foundation. PRIORITIZING THE NETWORK A layer below the user experience of these AI-powered applications—and several levels down from new frames or color-changing exteriors—is the car’s in-vehicle network: the control units, cabling, semiconductors, and other embedded microelectronics that manage the flow of data through the vehicle.

Importantly, narratives around automotive at CES 2024 are beginning to understand the importance of vehicular networks: Without the ability to process and transport data across the vehicle, none of the SDV applications, none of the AI-supplemented features, and none of the higher levels of vehicle autonomy can sufficiently function. As Automotive News observed, “The secret to AI-enabled vehicle tools is the computer chips that can handle the Herculean task of processing and responding to reams of data in real time […] All the flashy tech visible to consumers requires a computer platform composed of hundreds and sometimes even thousands of semiconductors.” Computer chips, in-vehicle networks, and cabling are extremely technical topics best understood by those with an engineering degree. Traditional reasoning indicates that consumers care more about the top-level applications advanced data processing enables, rather than the data processing apparatus itself. As consumers demand more from their vehicles and as those vehicles, in turn, further classify as quintessential consumer technologies, automotive leaders should expect debates over networking capabilities to enter the mainstream, just as they have begun to do at the world’s largest consumer technology trade show.

THE ROAD AHEAD It is not difficult to imagine the role semiconductors will play in how consumers determine which vehicle they will purchase in the future; techies already do so with PCs and smartphones, and gamers debate the embedded hardware benefits of various gaming consoles and competing ‘battlestation’ setups. Ultimately, consumers strongly desire what automakers are promising in the future: greater levels of autonomy with higher reliability, safety, and advanced infotainment. The improving understanding of the consumer about the networking requirements to realize those features means a concurrent increase in demand for trusted, advanced hardware. As CES 2024 proved, it is through this hardware that a new age of vehicular safety, personalization, reliability, autonomy, and much more will be born.