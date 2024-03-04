5 beautiful, practical laptop bags for your hybrid work life

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

Hybrid work is now the norm. Gallup has found that half of American workers are now required to show up at the office several days a week. The other half are split between being fully remote or fully on-site.

This means that most of us must now tote around our laptops and other work essentials as we shuttle between workspaces. The good news is that designers are paying close attention to how we work today and designing Mary Poppins-like bags that miraculously hold everything you might need to get through the workday. Their goal is to create bags that aren’t just aesthetically pleasing, but actually make our lives easier. Every year, I scour the market, testing dozens of new bags to see how they hold up in everyday life. This year, I focused on bags specifically designed to carry around laptops, tablets, and other tech. The very best bags didn’t look like laptop bags at all. Instead, they had elegant silhouettes and looked sleek, even when they were packed with stuff. They also didn’t add much additional weight, since devices are heavy enough on their own. Here are my pick of the best work life bags of 2024.

[Photo: M. Gemi] Best Transformer M.Gemi, Laura Convertible Backpack, $298 There are several bags on the market that convert from a tote to a backpack, but none do so as smoothly as M.Gemi’s. Thanks to its clever strap design, I found that this bag looked attractive when I carry it over my shoulder, but it also looked elegant and felt comfortable when I wore it as a backpack. The bag is big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, along with plenty of other items to get you through the day, including a water bottle and notebooks. But because the leather is soft and supple, the bag looks compact when you don’t have much inside it. [Photo: Clare V] Best For On and Off Duty Clare V, Noémie, $425

This tote bag, with perforated leather, is perfect for the summer months. I liked how you could dress it up or down. With its boxy silhouette, it looks professional with a work outfit, and comfortably fits a 15-inch laptop along with everything you need for the office. But it can also look more casual, so you can pack it for the beach or a day at the park. I like the that strap is made from thick leather and is long enough that it fits comfortably over your shoulder without sliding off. [Photo: Rimowa] Best for Travel Rimowa, Sliding Tote, $1,150 Avid travelers already know the quality and functionality of Rimowa’s iconic suitcases. But the brand has recently launched a range of other travel bags, and this nylon tote is perfectly designed for the road warrior. It has an enormous capacity, partly because it doesn’t use a zipper but rather a sliding cord that maximizes capacity. The interior padded pocket can accommodate a 15-inch laptop, but you could easily put a change of clothes or a bulky sweater in there as well. To keep things light, it is made of recycled nylon. And it has a strap that allows it to sit snugly on top of a suitcase, along with two secret zipped exterior pockets for you to put your passport and wallet when you’re at the airport.

[Photo: Senreve] Best Compact Size Senreve, Cadence Shoulder Bag, $645 If you’re in the market for something smaller that can still accommodate a 10-inch tablet, you’ll love the Cadence shoulder bag. Senreve is known for its highly functional bags beloved by professional women. With its structured silhouette, this new style is meant to add polish to your outfit, but it is also very practical. It can be worn as a crossbody, over the shoulder, or as a clutch, when you take off the strap entirely. But while it seems very compact, I was surprised its spaciousness; the bag could accomodate everything from novels to a makeup bag to snacks. I also liked that it had a large exterior pocket that fit a phone or a tablet, for easy access. [Photo: Mansur Gavriel] Best in Class Mansur Gavriel, Maxi Candy Hobo, $895