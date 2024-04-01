5 helpful Amazon Fire TV tricks to superpower your streaming

Whether you’re just setting up your first Amazon Fire TV device or you’ve been a Fire TV user all along, there are several helpful tips that aren’t too well documented. Here’s a look at some great remote-control shortcuts, settings tweaks, and more.

Quick Access Menu

Long-press the Home button on your remote to bring up Amazon Fire TV’s helpful but hidden Quick Access Menu.

Once it’s open, you can switch profiles in a jiffy, open the full apps list, put your Fire TV device to sleep, access the screen mirroring feature, and hop into the Settings menu.

[Photo: Doug Aamoth]

Once you’ve mastered this, you’ll never go back—especially when it comes to opening the full apps list and quickly diving into various settings.