5 helpful Amazon Fire TV tricks to superpower your streaming

Whether you’re just setting up your first Amazon Fire TV device or you’ve been a Fire TV user all along, there are several helpful tips that aren’t too well documented. Here’s a look at some great remote-control shortcuts, settings tweaks, and more.
Quick Access Menu
Long-press the Home button on your remote to bring up Amazon Fire TV’s helpful but hidden Quick Access Menu.
Once it’s open, you can switch profiles in a jiffy, open the full apps list, put your Fire TV device to sleep, access the screen mirroring feature, and hop into the Settings menu.
Once you’ve mastered this, you’ll never go back—especially when it comes to opening the full apps list and quickly diving into various settings.
Dialogue Enhancer
Speaking of the Settings section, it includes a nifty feature that makes understanding dialogue way easier. Navigate to the gear icon on the far right of the Home screen or simply use the Quick Access trick above. Once in Settings, head to Display & Audio, then Advanced Audio, then enable Dialogue Enhancer.
This feature works wonders to amp up the spoken parts of movies and TV shows that might otherwise get drowned out by an overzealous soundtrack.
Install apps from your phone or computer
If you need to install a bunch of Amazon Fire TV apps at once, it’s a cumbersome experience at best to do so via the proper Fire TV interface.