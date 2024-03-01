Rockstar’s new rebrand is delightfully anti-energy drink

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

Rockstar needs a little energy.

Pepsico, which acquired the energy drink for $3.85 billion in 2020, is hoping refreshed branding will help the sluggish brand gain market share—and in a competitive and increasingly crowded energy drink aisle it needs all the help it can get. This week, the company unveiled a new look for Rockstar that puts it at odds with the other brands in the crowded energy drink market. Visually, energy drink packaging tends toward darker color palettes, high contrast graphics, and heavy typography, like the black and electric green visual identity for category leader Monster. It’s a visual language of extremes for a product often associated with extreme sports, but Rockstar is headed in a different direction. [Image: Pepsi Co] Rockstar’s new cans keep the brand’s recognizable star logo with a mirrored double R, but it’s been shrunken down to give the Rockstar wordmark more space. And the surface area on the can devoted to multi-colored illustrations used to differentiate Rockstar’s more than 20 flavors has been reduced to share space with more solid colors.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The result is a can that still look fun, but the redesign has slightly reined it in. This isn’t an energy drink being branded for people who ride airplanes off a cliff in their spare time, after all. The company calls the Rockstar consumer a “social igniter” and describes their lifestyle through activities like dancing in nightclubs, enjoying live music, playing sports, and hanging out with their friends. And at a time when other energy drinks are being criticized for marketing aimed at children, Rockstar is putting an emphasis on low-sugar options, appealing to older consumers. “The launch of the new visual identity marks a strategic evolution towards a future centered around Rockstar’s zero-sugar range, a growing area for the brand,” Marie-Therese Cassidy, Pepsico’s vice president of design tells Fast Company. “With Rockstar’s new look and feel, we wanted to create a sense of inclusivity and showcase that there is a Rockstar for everyone. Overall, the visual identity is much lighter and more confident.”