This London startup is making leather bags out of beer

On the South side of the River Thames is London’s Bermondsey Beer Mile, a stretch of road lined with taprooms, breweries, and craft beer bars. This historic neighborhood is where two entrepreneurs crossed paths in 2022 and went on to do something the district had never seen before—they turned beer waste into leather.

Brett Cotten and Edward “TJ” Mitchell are developing a new leather alternative for bags, purses, and car seats. Both vegetarians with backgrounds in biotech and supramolecular chemistry, they saw the potential of wasted brewer’s grain and launched their startup, Arda Biomaterials. [Photo: Arda Biomaterials] Arda is a materials-innovation company that plans to hit the market in late 2024, selling its leather alternative to brands and designers. So far the founders have created various prototypes, in the form of bags and cardholders, to show off the potential of the fabric. [Photo: Arda Biomaterials] How did they come up with the idea? Along the Bermondsey Mile, almost every establishment is overflowing with spent grain—the malted barley waste left over from brewing beer. It’s notoriously difficult to get rid of. Usually brewers end up burning it, sending it to landfill, or donating it to farmers, who use it for animal feed.

[Photo: Arda Biomaterials] With 15 breweries on one road, more than 1,000 tonnes go to waste every year, according to the biggest players on the mile, Kernel and Fourpure. Initially, the process took time to refine. The pair extracted proteins from the brewers’ spent grain by experimenting in Mitchell’s kitchen, binding them together using a natural chemical process to form sheets. Their first sample “looked like a flapjack,” they say, but hundreds of iterations later, they created a supple, leather-like material. Now their London lab contains all sorts of unusual equipment sourced to perfect the complex process, including hot plates, a tensile tester, and a heated press normally used as a cannabis oil extractor. [Photo: Arda Biomaterials] Depending on the grain, the material results in a different color. A dark stout like Guinness produces a black leather, while India pale ales and lagers come in varying shades of brown.

“You need 16 cows to upholster a car,” Cotten says, noting that by contrast, “just 10% of the world’s supply of spent grain would be enough to satisfy the global demand for leather—that’s how much there is lying around.” Arda needs between 5 and 20 kilograms of grain to make the “leather” for one bag. They currently collect free sacks of the grain each week, strapping them to an e-bike before cycling back to the lab. But once Arda hits the market, the entrepreneurs want to partner with breweries around Europe by colocating their facilities. That would mean working with Italian breweries, producing the material there, and selling it on to fashion manufacturing hubs close by, or in Germany, colocating with German brewers before selling to nearby automakers. The aim, they say, is to empower local supply chains and to be “collaborative rather than competitive” with brands. Arda’s colocation model will be similar to the approach taken by major German brewhouse Bitburger, which invested in edible mycelium startup Infinite Roots earlier this year.

While Arda is still at the pre-seed stage, the founders are encouraged about the conversations they’ve been having. Earlier this month, they say, a “very well-known brewer” visited the lab and expressed interest in colocating in the near future. [Photo: Arda Biomaterials] Why animal leather isn’t just a by-product From cows and pigs to crocodiles and kangaroos, countless animals are slaughtered for their hides. But contrary to popular belief, leather isn’t a natural by-product of the meat industry, rather it’s a coproduct that boosts the profitability of the entire industry. Skins aren’t sold for the sake of waste reduction, they carry their own value, so buying leather props up the industrialization of animal agriculture.

Shipping fruit is also emissions intensive. Take pineapple leaves—Piñatex does its raw fiber processing in the Philippines, where the fruit is grown, before shipping the leaves to Spain to receive a finishing. Mycelium, used to make mushroom leather, is a highly respected alternative on the market, alleged to outperform animal leather in strength and durability. But a drawback is that it has to be grown in trays and can take up to two weeks to fully cultivate using highly specialized (and expensive) equipment, according to Mitchell. It also produces a naturally lighter color, which means companies still need to go through the tanning process. Stella McCartney was a huge proponent of mushroom leather, famously designing a black bustier and trousers using a material called Mylo. But production was halted shortly after, following a failure to secure the funding necessary to scale. So what’s next for Arda? After receiving 1.1 million pounds (nearly $1.4 million) in funding from the Clean Growth Fund in 2023, Cotten and Mitchell now have seven full-time employees.