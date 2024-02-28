Eye health warning: Stop using these 4 unsafe ointments sold by Walmart and CVS, says FDA

BY Sarah Bregel1 minute read

A new recall may have U.S. consumers searching hard to find their usual eye ointment.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall on eye ointments due to “lack of sterility assurance” at a manufacturing facility in India. The recall is for multiple brands of ointments sold at Walmart and CVS. Brands listed in the recall are Equate, CVS Health, and AACE Pharmaceuticals, for products with expiration dates from April 2024 to September 2025. The FDA said the Thane-based manufacturer, Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd., is voluntarily recalling the products after federal inspectors found unsanitary conditions at its facility.

“For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm,” read the notice. “These products are intended to be sterile.” According to the press release, there haven’t been any reports of health issues resulting from the ointments. The recall seems to be out of an abundance of caution, given that the manufacturing facility didn’t meet FDA standards. “Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses,” the release said.