The ‘great wealth transfer’ might benefit women more than men, which has big implications for society

BY Sam Becker2 minute read

Approximately $84 trillion is due to start trickling down to younger generations in the next couple of decades as a phenomenon dubbed the “great wealth transfer” kicks into gear. And perhaps no group will benefit more from that transfer than women.

New survey data from the investment platform Ellevest, shared exclusively with Fast Company, finds that not only do women stand to gain trillions of dollars in wealth as part of the great wealth transfer, but that they could also end up owning the majority of the wealth in the United States. The data, sourced from the Ellevest Women and Wealth Survey 2024, which polled more than 2,000 relatively high-earners (with annual earnings of more than $150,000, or a net worth of more than $750,000) in early February, also finds that 45% of the women surveyed either have received or expect to receive a financial windfall of one type or another—averaging a whopping $1.2 million. Further, the data shows that 73% of women surveyed believe they will be able to leave an inheritance—a sign that perhaps women’s economic power is being underestimated and that women’s financial confidence is, and will continue to be, on the uptick in coming years.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It all adds up to a net positive for society, according to Sallie Krawcheck, cofounder and CEO of Ellevest. “Women having more money is good for everybody,” she says. “It’s beginning to happen and will continue to happen and pick up steam every single year—women increasingly have more disposable spending and confidence.” Krawcheck adds that women tend to deploy their wealth in different ways than men, and a wealthier female population in the U.S. could lead to big changes. For instance, “women tend to give a larger percentage of their wealth to nonprofits,” she says, and as such those types of organizations, along with charities, could see an influx of funding in the years and decades ahead. Another interesting tidbit in the data: Around 25% of women who have received or expect to receive a windfall say they’re either likely or very likely to leave their partner once it comes through—that makes them twice as likely to leave a partner compared to those who do not get a windfall.

That could have obvious large-scale societal effects, too, if it comes to pass. Don’t get rich without a plan While the data indicates that millions of relatively high-earning or high-net-worth American women potentially stand to benefit from the great wealth transfer, Krawcheck points out that there is one worrisome sign in the data: Most women aren’t working with a financial professional. The survey shows that only 38% of women have a financial adviser. “That’s the one ‘but’ here,” says Krawcheck, who believes women experiencing an influx of cash and confidence might find it beneficial to seek some expert guidance—even though many, if not most, feel that the financial industry is more focused on men.