What other companies can learn from Wendy’s dynamic pricing debacle

The big fast-food chains are quick to tout their latest innovations, from new ordering technology to limited-run menu stunts. But Wendy’s, in announcing a “dynamic pricing” experiment that was widely interpreted to mean it might jack up prices at busy hours (which the company eventually denied), may have accidentally invented the buzziest consumer trend of the year: the surge backlash. It all started with the familiar recipe of promising exciting tech developments, explained with vaguely innovative-sounding jargon. Touting the company’s “digital growth” strategies, CEO Kirk Tanner noted plans to invest $30 million in developing and implementing “digital menu boards” in remarks during a February 15 earnings call. This would have “immediate benefits” to customers and workers, as well as drive “sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution,” he said. “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day-part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.” This was promptly and matter-of-factly picked up by such venues as Nation’s Restaurant News. But it didn’t cause a stir until this week—when a messaging disconnect rapidly snowballed into a full-on branding headache.

The disconnect involved the term “dynamic pricing,” which might not mean much to the layperson. So in explaining Wendy’s plans, reports in Food & Wine and elsewhere (correctly) explained that one example of dynamic pricing is “surge pricing.” And that concept has become familiar to anyone who’s tried to hail an Uber or Lyft during a thunderstorm: The cost spikes in direct response to demand. In fact, this is probably one of the least popular pricing innovations of the digital-commerce era. So the juicy idea that Wendy’s was bringing this insta-price-hike strategy to fast food brought a surge of press coverage, often putting “surge pricing” in quotes, as if the company had used the term. “The fast-food chain’s unappetizing plans, set to be tested in a high-stakes rollout next year, will squeeze more money out of already inflation-battered Americans who may not have the option to eat their meals during ‘off-peak’ hours,” alleged the New York Post, which put the story on its cover, headlined “Slappy Meal.” when i buy a baconator on the dip, short the sandwich at 12:15 and turn a 27% profit pic.twitter.com/7kn2Ma5IX3 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 28, 2024 Supersize exasperation understandably followed. While rideshare customers may resent surge pricing, it at least inspires more drivers to hit the streets; it’s not like a run on Spicy Nuggets will draw instant reinforcements to Wendy’s kitchens. Moreover, the whole episode just feels symbolic of annoyingly empty tech promises: Some day, AI will save us all, but for now it’s just making Baconators more expensive. Or so it seemed.

Wendy’s itself did not seem to immediately grasp why it was being grilled, or at least did not immediately put out the fire: The company’s initial comments just re-tossed the original jargon salad it had prepared for Wall Street, noting that dynamic pricing could include sales, and its digital-cmenu scheme would improve order accuracy. It took a day or two for the company to get more direct in a public statement saying Tanner’s remarks had been “misconstrued,” noting (correctly) that it had not used the term “surge pricing,” and flatly denying any “intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants. We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most.” It also reiterated that the “digital menu boards” could, in fact, make it possible to “offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day.” (A Wendy’s spokesperson made the same point to Fast Company.) If Wendy’s had ruled out busy-time price hikes all along, it should have hammered that from the start, positioning the experiment as enabling a fast-food equivalent of an impromptu happy hour or flash sale. Or maybe “dwindle pricing.” (Okay, maybe not.) In fairness to Tanner, he was talking to investors and analysts interested in future earnings, not saving on a Frosty. But once this particular innovation promise went viral, the audience changed, making the shift from investor-ese to brand messaging not just necessary, but inevitable. Even the second round of clarifying coverage made it feel as if Wendy’s was reversing course after a backlash.